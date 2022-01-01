Retail
Cyrille CLOUET
sable sur sarthe
BUISARD
- Directeur technique
sable sur sarthe
2011 - maintenant
Samro: carrossier constructeur
- Directeur technique
1999 - 2011
Ecole Centrale ECN
Nantes
1997 - 1999
Ingérieur de l'industrie
Institut Des Techniques D'Ingénieurs De L'Industrie
Nantes
1997 - 1999
Mécanique
Arnaud BURCEZ
Catherine LANGUEDOC
Christophe CARBONNAUX
Grégory LAUNAY
Herve ALLARY
Pascal PETIT
Philippe GOHIER
Philippe LUCAS
Thierry VERGNOL
Xiaolong LIU