Cyrille DELAPERRIERE

LYON

En résumé

Commercial Director / Business Development Manager

Master of Science In Food Sciences Agriculture and Environment turned to management of International trades and marketing.

Several experiences as commercial director and in business development (up to 10 millon USD).
Team building and management (up to 20 people - brand of 50 products).
Supply Chain management.
Communication two websites created & 50 K€ budget in advertising.
Experience in management of project (brand and products - industrial projects).
Business planning and controling (Budget - P&L - margins).

Experiences in three continents and 20 countries.
Fluent in 4 languages.

Use my energy, method and organization to reach your goals!!!

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Commerce international
Management
Marketing international
Procurment
Supply chain management
Business development
Project management
Organization
Finances
Rh

Entreprises

  • Panzani - Business development manager (commercial and marketing) Europe btob

    2016 - maintenant

  • Philibert Savours - Directeur Commercial France - International

    2015 - maintenant Prise en charge de la Direction Commerciale de l'entreprise:
    Objectif 10.5 Millions € fin 2015 (+13% vs 2014).

    - Définition de la stratégie en fonction de l'existant - des marchés cibles - de la concurrence et des ressources de l'entreprise.
    - Ré organisation de l'équipe par zone et activités (7 personnes sous ma responsabilité).
    - Management des commerciaux (tecnico commercial - grand compte - responsable export - VIE - assistante export). Définition des objectifs suivi de leur réalisation - accompagnement - formation.
    - Définition des besoins marketing et communication pour construire une "commercial toolbox".
    - Mise en place ou redéfinition de canaux export (agents ou distributeurs).
    - Pricing Ex Works et DDP.
    - Mise en place d'un reporting et CRM.
    - Projets d'implantation export (business plan pour deux projets en 2015).
    - Suivi de client en direct pour les zones encore non couvertes.
    - Participation aux salons.

  • Louis Dreyfus Commodities - Commercial director Chemistry - Multi commodities

    2014 - 2015 Commercial Director Industrial Chemicals & Multi Commodities.

    Sales CIF to DDP up to 10 millon USD (+7 Millon vs 2013).
    Budget and Forecast follow up - Supply chain - Pricing - Offers - Operations and credit risk folow up.

    Costumers B to B:
    - Feed Industries.
    - Food Industries.
    - Oils and Gas industries (Total - chevron - BP - Halliburton...).
    - Mines (diamonds).
    - Chemestry.
    - Plastics.
    - Cosmetics.
    - Water treatment.

    Increasing market knowledge to set up strategies per market.
    Management of sales people, warehouse, importations.

    in a project to set up a plant for chemical production in Angola (Luanda) and new facilities. 4 Million USD investment in joint venture with local partner and know how partner.

  • Www.closperriere.fr - Manager in a Pick Your Own - Farm Shop (France). Creating and developping "Clos Perriere"

    2010 - 2013 Manager: 5 to 20 people team (production and sales).
    Budget - P&L.
    Recruitments and formation of new people.
    Planning for production and sales with a special attention on controling costs.
    Objectives per week for sales and production teams.
    Organization of the farm shop / sourcing new product with local producers : dairy products - delicatessen and cheeses - meat - ready to eat products - fruts and vegetables - juices - jams - locals products (honey - cookies etc).
    Controling and increasing margins.
    25% increase average sales with existing customers – developing new costumers mainly supermarkets (85 K€ in 2013 vs. 0 in 2010) - Product development for the new brand (50) - Marketing and communication (Clos Perriere brand creation - 60 K€ / year budget – website creation - newsletters).

    Turnover : Farm Shop x 3.5 / up to 800 K €.
    EBITDA increased by 25 % in two years.

  • Capaffairs / consulting / broker - DG

    2009 - 2015 Sourcing and export of:
    - Fruits vegetables to Africa and UE (Rungis market and industries).
    - Semi elaborated products such as concentrates to UE (industries).
    - Ingredients for feed and food.

    Market analysis for some finish products (finish food products for supermarkets - industrial for feed industries and agriculture).
    Commercial strategy for 3 years and brand creation.
    Conferences on agriculture in RSA and France for French professionals.

    Work on total autonomy / paid according to results.

    Refrences : EARL le verger de la reinette - CLEXTRALL - IN VIVO - EARL les jardins de Chartres. BJK - CARGILL - Végétal Solution Distribution - Vergers Boiron - Marine Harvest - Labeyrie...Missions de conseil en entreprise (étude et approche du marché) réalisées à l'international.

  • SPF & Aquativ - Diana Ingrédients - Country manager / Project Manager Chili

    2008 - 2009 Commercial office creation / Sales manager (1 350 K USD in 2009).
    Set up a Strategy against local and international competitors to maintain SPF’s leadership (2009 market share: 65% vs. 45% in early 2007).
    Projects manager: two possibilities presented for each project – Business plan.
    Very innovative with worldwide importance for the company: Access new markets using new marine raw materials & new processes. Investment 5 Million USD.
    On SPF core business to maintain SPF’s position in Chile: Possible delocalisation of the production sold in Chile while produced in Argentina. Investment 1 Million USD.

  • SPF (Aquativ) - Diana Ingrédients - Business developpment South America

    2006 - 2008 Sourcing of new raw materials - Coordination of product development and of their industrialisation in Brazil & Argentina – Coordination of access market in South America - Products launched and tested with laboratories and customers - Creation of marketing tools adapted to South American market - Follow up & sales to prospects and costumers – Sales previsions and budget for 3 years.

    Beginning of the sales in 2006: 100 K USD.
    In 2007: 300 K USD (two key accounts in two countries).

  • Chapeau de Paille - Consultant in organization

    2005 - 2005 - Internal Audit (according to existent organization and desires/possibilities of evolution).
    - Identification of fiew disfonctionments and differences between needs and resources.
    - Strategic planning for three years - New director profil definition according to the results.
    - Report and presentation of the results meeting (30 people - one day).

  • Fleuron d'Anjou - Commercial

    2004 - 2004 Fruts and vegetables:
    - Sales to supermarket and distributors.
    - Sourcing in Spain.
    - Export to england - Germany - Danmark.
    - Controling Stocks.

Formations

  • Universidad Nacional De CUYO FCA-UNC (Mendoza)

    Mendoza 2004 - 2004 Viticulture / Oenologie / Fruticulture / Gestion de projets

  • Harper Adams University College (Newport)

    Newport 2003 - 2003 Management / marketing / agribusiness

  • Ecole Supérieure Agriculture

    Angers 1999 - 2005 Commerce et marketing international

    BSC & MSC in Agriculture Food Sciences and Environment

Réseau