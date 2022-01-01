Cyrille DELAPERRIERE

Commercial Director / Business Development Manager



Master of Science In Food Sciences Agriculture and Environment turned to management of International trades and marketing.



Several experiences as commercial director and in business development (up to 10 millon USD).

Team building and management (up to 20 people - brand of 50 products).

Supply Chain management.

Communication two websites created & 50 K€ budget in advertising.

Experience in management of project (brand and products - industrial projects).

Business planning and controling (Budget - P&L - margins).



Experiences in three continents and 20 countries.

Fluent in 4 languages.



Use my energy, method and organization to reach your goals!!!



Mes compétences :

Gestion

Commerce international

Management

Marketing international

Procurment

Supply chain management

Business development

Project management

Organization

Finances

Rh