D'anzeo CLAUDIO

Summary:

An innovator, strategist with in-depth knowledge and experience of technology standards, commercial products, design methodology, software development processes, together with a profound sense of business drivers.



- PERSONAL SKILLS

• Good Communication skills, with the ability to report clearly and relevantly

• Creative with the imagination, inventiveness to generate new ideas

• Self Starter, able to learn the company’s way of working and to pass that on to others

• Ability to manage people across geographical boundaries, time zones, cultures, remotely

• Ability to operate effectively in a rapid growth/high change environment

• Ability to meet aggressive deadlines and to provide quick turnaround

• Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships. Ability to motivate others and work cooperatively in a group to achieve common goals

• Ability to professionally persuade, influence, and negotiate in critical situations

• Independent, able to work with and gain the trust of the customers with minimum support

• Able to derive the needs/requirements of the customer by listening to him and translating them into work. Ability to understand complex processes with multiple inputs,stakeholders.

• Exceptional organizational and time-management skills - ability to manage multiple, competing priorities and projects

• Solid Computer Science knowledge, strong problem solving skills and a passion for serving customers’ needs

• Strong Service Design and Architecture skills (design principles, methodologies such as UML)

• Wireless Expertise in OMA defined Services such as OMA DL, DRM, DS, DM or 3GPP defined Services like Packet Switched Streaming and MMS



- PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

• More than 15 years of experience in ICT market (IBM, Infostrada-Wind, Omnitel, Vodafone)



- GOALS

• Job position: Product or Project Manager of Mobile/Fixed network services,Business Analyst. Minimum Salary required: 95.000 EUR

• Availability to start: 3 months



Specialties:

- Experience working in geographically dispersed,multi-cultural environments

- Experience managing large Vendors in product development&deployment capacity

- Multilingual:mother tongue italian,fluent written and spoken english;good french;basic german.

- Open mind,lateral thinking;problem solving;formalization skills;technical sensibility to the best-of-breed products, state-of-the-art technologies

- VAS definition and analysis;architectural design of services for multi-operator environments



Mes compétences :

Information Technology

VAS

Gestion de projet

Architectural Design

Gestion de produit