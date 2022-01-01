Menu

D'anzeo CLAUDIO

DUESSELDORF

An innovator, strategist with in-depth knowledge and experience of technology standards, commercial products, design methodology, software development processes, together with a profound sense of business drivers.

- PERSONAL SKILLS
• Good Communication skills, with the ability to report clearly and relevantly
• Creative with the imagination, inventiveness to generate new ideas
• Self Starter, able to learn the company’s way of working and to pass that on to others
• Ability to manage people across geographical boundaries, time zones, cultures, remotely
• Ability to operate effectively in a rapid growth/high change environment
• Ability to meet aggressive deadlines and to provide quick turnaround
• Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships. Ability to motivate others and work cooperatively in a group to achieve common goals
• Ability to professionally persuade, influence, and negotiate in critical situations
• Independent, able to work with and gain the trust of the customers with minimum support
• Able to derive the needs/requirements of the customer by listening to him and translating them into work. Ability to understand complex processes with multiple inputs,stakeholders.
• Exceptional organizational and time-management skills - ability to manage multiple, competing priorities and projects
• Solid Computer Science knowledge, strong problem solving skills and a passion for serving customers’ needs
• Strong Service Design and Architecture skills (design principles, methodologies such as UML)
• Wireless Expertise in OMA defined Services such as OMA DL, DRM, DS, DM or 3GPP defined Services like Packet Switched Streaming and MMS

- PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
• More than 15 years of experience in ICT market (IBM, Infostrada-Wind, Omnitel, Vodafone)

- GOALS
• Job position: Product or Project Manager of Mobile/Fixed network services,Business Analyst. Minimum Salary required: 95.000 EUR
• Availability to start: 3 months

Specialties:
- Experience working in geographically dispersed,multi-cultural environments
- Experience managing large Vendors in product development&deployment capacity
- Multilingual:mother tongue italian,fluent written and spoken english;good french;basic german.
- Open mind,lateral thinking;problem solving;formalization skills;technical sensibility to the best-of-breed products, state-of-the-art technologies
- VAS definition and analysis;architectural design of services for multi-operator environments

Information Technology
VAS
Gestion de projet
Architectural Design
Gestion de produit

  • Vodafone Group Services GbmH - Mobile Solution Architect

    2008 - maintenant Solution Architect of B2B Enablers, "360", Mondrian, KIN, NFC Global Programs. The aim is to make VF the easiest operator to deal with for 3rd Parties, deploying a rich set of Enablers to create the best customer experience and capture B2B revenues, creating distinct advantage in the value chain. Main duties:

    - Overall Architecture Definition and Interfaces with 3rd Parties and Operating companies;
    - Vendor Selection (RfP) of an ESB and Partner Gateway;
    - Managemement of the Pilot with DE,ES, a worldwide Partner for mobile games, maps;
    - Use Cases Analysis;
    - Definition of main Business,Operational Processes;
    - Dev. & Deployments across Vodafone Operators Worldwide;
    - Keeping track of Product Changes & Lifecycle Management;
    - Design of new Core Enablers (Messaging, Location, Rating/Charging, Identity/ACR, SSO, etc) and Adapters to existing ones;
    - Assure respect of approved development projects timelines, costs.

    Training courses attended:
    - Agile SCRUM Methodology
    - "Enterprise Architecture by John Zachman; IT-Business Alignement"
    - Managing Internationally, "Tools for Cross Cultural Success"
    - English for Meetings and Negotiations

  • Vodafone Group Services GbmH - Technical Product Owner (TPO)

    2004 - 2008 Technical Product Owner of Global Device Management Project. Service launched in VF DE, IT, ES, UK, IE, NL, PT, GR, AL, MT, TR, QT plus Entel Chile. Main duties:
    - Manage and coordinate all development activities as well as unit and system test with the Vendor
    - Provide detailed Functional, Technical Specification per Release
    - Assure compliance to defined Standards and Non-functional requirements
    - High level Architecture Design and Planning
    - Collaborate with new platforms architecture design and roadmap
    - Where appropriate, supervise RFI/RFQ processes in cooperation with Supply Chain Management
    - Managing the delivery of the required end-user, operational docs
    - Change Management and Release Planning processes
    - Assure respect of approved development projects timelines, costs
    - Provide periodic reporting and tracking of activities and spending

    Training courses attended:
    - Effective Project Management (London)

  • Vodafone Italy - Business Analyst VAS

    Newbury 2001 - 2004 Business Analyst of Mobile Value Added Services. Main responsibilities:
    - Assessment of impacts and costs of new Product Requirements
    - High Level Design and Feasibility Analysis
    - Functional and Technical Specifications
    - Technical support to Service Development and Operational Departments.

    Main projects: Multimedia Streaming & Downloading, Mobile Java Downloading, Mobile Instant Messaging, Digital Rights Management.

    Vodafone Italy is part of Vodafone Group, which has almost 200 million customers on 5 continents.

    Training courses attended:
    - Project Management with Artemis Project View tool;
    - Problem Solving;
    - Communication for impact.

  • Infostrada spa - WIND - Network Services Planning

    1999 - 2001 Telco/ISP services planner: I was working for 2 years as Project Leader in Infostrada (http://www.infostrada.it) to plan, schedule and maintain project plans. I was responsible for external suppliers selection (Request For Quotation), writing technical specifications, architectural design, development and deployment of Internet Services Platforms. The following is a list of services where i was involved in:
    * E-commerce Business to Consumer
    * Web Hosting
    * Multimedia Streaming
    * Instant Messaging
    * Web to SMS
    * WAP services, like WAP-mail
    * Libero Videomail
    * Internet Call Waiting (Telefono Libero)

    Training courses attended:
    - Open Market Transact API Workshop (Amsterdam);
    - Introduction to OMG, CORBA and XML for Telecoms (Amsterdam).

  • Ibm Italy - E-Commerce Marketing & Deployment Analyst

    Bois-Colombes 1998 - 1999 E-Commerce Marketing & Deployment analyst:1 year in the italian IBM e-commerce site development.

    Training courses attended:
    - Intensive english;
    - Net.Commerce and E-commerce;
    - Developing applications with Visual Age for JAVA;
    - Developing basic Internet applications with Lotus Notes/Domino;
    - Lotus Notes for end users.

  • Politecnico Di MILANO (Milano)

    Milano 1997 - 1998 Master post-lauream in ICT

    Post-graduate master in Information Technology at the research center CEFRIEL (http://www.cefriel.it). CEFRIEL is an ICT Center of Excellence For Research, Innovation, Education with industrial Labs partnership based in Milan

  • Università Degli Studi Di MILANO (Milan)

    Milan 1989 - 1995 Computational complexity and optimization

    (italian Laurea)

    Computer Science

