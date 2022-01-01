Menu

Dany CHELVANAIGUM

OSNY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chef de Projet IT
Service Delivery Manager
SAP FI
SAP
PROGRES
Novell Netware
Microsoft Windows XP
UNIX
TCP/IP
Sun Solaris
SQL
SAP SD
SAP HR
SAN
Network Attached Storage
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Access
MFG/Pro
Lotus Notes/Domino
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
HP-UX
FileMaker Pro for Windows
Customer Relationship Management
Compaq/Digital Hardware
Audit
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • SCC - Chef de projets

    2015 - maintenant déploiement de 2000 postes (bureau publié, VDI et poste lourd)
    Client : Laboratoire BOIRON
    Élaborer les spécifications techniques générales du projet sur la base du cahier des charges (fonctionnel) qui a été fourni par la MOA, en fonction de l'architecture technique et des exigences en termes de sécurité.
    Évaluer les risques (coûts, délais...) pouvant intervenir au cours de la réalisation.
    Définir les besoins en termes de ressources humaines et de compétences techniques.
    Préparer en amont les éléments de chiffrage et/ou de facturation.
    Superviser la rédaction des spécifications (techniques) détaillées du projet.
    Mettre en place les structures du projet et ses règles de fonctionnement (méthodes, outils de pilotage, indicateurs...).
    Définir avec les équipes du projet, les objectifs et les délais de réalisation des livrables
    Choisir et affecter des ressources, en fonction des contraintes techniques et logistique du projet.
    Piloter et mesurer l'état d'avancement (création des tableaux de bord, choix des indicateurs, planification des comités de pilotage...).
    Organiser et animer les comités de pilotage auprès des décideurs.
    Transférer de manière régulière à la maîtrise d'ouvrage les tableaux de bord sur l'état d'avancement du projet.
    Superviser et coordonner le travail de l'ensemble des acteurs internes et/ou externes.
    Valider les livrables.

  • IBM - Service Manager & Chef de projets

    Bois-Colombes 2012 - 2013 Client : GEODIS France
    Assurer la bonne exécution du contrat et le respect du périmètre des prestations
    Garantir le respect des niveaux de service définis dans les SLA/SLO et faire des propositions pour les atteindre
    Participation à l'élaboration du budget des charges et du P&L
    Assurer l'intégralité du projet de migration Windows XP vers Windows 7 (1700 postes) :
    Préparer et animer les réunions test/compatibilité : clients/comité de pilotage
    Coordination avec le packager (solution ALTIRIS)
    Relation opérationnelle avec la MOE d'exploitation et la TMA : suivi des incidents/demandes/problèmes, production d'indicateurs et de tableaux de bord

  • IBM - Manager Datacenter

    Bois-Colombes 2008 - 2012 Client : IBM
    Gestion de projet d'intégration sur site pour Société Générale et Alstom
    Description des livrables d'intervention attendu par le client
    PV de recette des travaux réalisés
    Garantir le respect des normes d'installation
    Collaboration avec l'urbanisme en terrain ,

  • GSIC Consulting - Gérant

    2007 - maintenant Société de Service en Ingéniérie Informatique

  • Boots Healthcare - Service Delivery Manager

    1999 - 2007 BOOTS HEALTHCARE ( Missions : Responsable Informatique
    Elaborer le schéma directeur à partir des orientations fixées par la direction et des besoins des services utilisateurs et superviser les modalités de mise en œuvre
    Pilotage du service. Garant du suivi et de la mise à jour de l'information technique réglementaire

  • PEUGEOT CITROEN - Chef de projets

    Москва 1997 - 1999 Mise en place et Pilotage des Applications de Gestion pour l'Administration
    du personnel sous HR - ACCESS.
    Définition des évolutions
    Etude de faisabilité
    Coordination des phases de tests

Formations

Réseau