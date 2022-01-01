Menu

Dany MOREAU

  • Itancia
  • Sales and Aftersales Administration Manager

LA JUBAUDIERE

Entreprises

  • Itancia - Sales and Aftersales Administration Manager

    Administratif | LA JUBAUDIERE 2020 - maintenant

  • Itancia - Project Manager

    LA JUBAUDIERE 2012 - maintenant - Logistics in France and abroad: organizing new logistics flows (Next-Day Delivery, Stock Outsourcing Solutions…)
    - Telecom installations and maintenance all over the world, thanks to a strong networks of business partners
    - Strong partnership with French Operators: Being their unique interlocutor to deal with worldwide partners
    - Respecting Scope Time and Budget, while guaranteeing a high level of Quality

  • Itancia - Export Sales Representative

    LA JUBAUDIERE 2009 - 2012 Area Sales Representative
    - UK
    - Benelux
    - North America
    - Asia

  • 2020 Mobile Group - International Marketing Assistant

    2009 - 2009 - Marketing briefs
    - Press releases (Blackberry)
    - Translations ( English, French, Spanish and Italian)

  • MATOSANTOS COMMERCIAL CORP - Export Assistant

    2008 - 2008 - Trade Fairs (Wal Mart Show in Puerto Rico, VAE Expo in Paris)
    - Prospecting trip to Guadeloupe
    - Product presentations
    - Oral and written translation

  • MANITOU BF - Export Sales Assistant

    2007 - 2007 Export Sales to
    - Caribbean Islands
    - Middle East
    - South America
    - South Africa
    - Singapore

Formations

  • Manchester Metropolitan University (Manchester)

    Manchester 2009 - 2009 International Sales and Marketing

  • Universidad (Sevilla)

    Sevilla 2006 - 2007 Filologia

  • Université Nantes

    Nantes 2003 - 2009 COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL

