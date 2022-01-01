Dany MOREAU

-
Itancia
- Sales and Aftersales Administration Manager
Administratif | LA JUBAUDIERE
2020 - maintenant
-
Itancia
- Project Manager
LA JUBAUDIERE
2012 - maintenant
- Logistics in France and abroad: organizing new logistics flows (Next-Day Delivery, Stock Outsourcing Solutions…)
- Telecom installations and maintenance all over the world, thanks to a strong networks of business partners
- Strong partnership with French Operators: Being their unique interlocutor to deal with worldwide partners
- Respecting Scope Time and Budget, while guaranteeing a high level of Quality
-
Itancia
- Export Sales Representative
LA JUBAUDIERE
2009 - 2012
Area Sales Representative
- UK
- Benelux
- North America
- Asia
-
2020 Mobile Group
- International Marketing Assistant
2009 - 2009
- Marketing briefs
- Press releases (Blackberry)
- Translations ( English, French, Spanish and Italian)
-
MATOSANTOS COMMERCIAL CORP
- Export Assistant
2008 - 2008
- Trade Fairs (Wal Mart Show in Puerto Rico, VAE Expo in Paris)
- Prospecting trip to Guadeloupe
- Product presentations
- Oral and written translation
-
MANITOU BF
- Export Sales Assistant
2007 - 2007
Export Sales to
- Caribbean Islands
- Middle East
- South America
- South Africa
- Singapore