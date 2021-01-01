Menu

Daya CECCONE

LABEGE

En résumé

ANOTECH Energy was founded in 2006 to provide specialty services to the energy industry.
From the beginning, we’ve developed our expertise in technical fields of all energy sectors, including Oil and Gas (E&P), Renewable Energies, Nuclear, Refinery, Petrochemical, Civil & Infrastructure, Mining.

We deliver the highest standard of services within engineering, projects and operations. Our vision is to provide clients and employees with a global approach and to maintain an agility to deliver local tailor-made solutions.

ANOTECH Energy operates in over 63 countries worldwide. Headquartered in France (Toulouse and Paris), ANOTECH Energy has also established offices in London, Moscow, Rio de Janeiro, Lagos, Houston, Pointe Noire, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Shanghai, Perth and Doha.

Please feel free to visit our website: www.anotech-energy.com or send your resume to rh@anotech-energy.com

Mes compétences :
Fidélisation client
Accueil physique et téléphonique
Aide au recrutement
Relations clients
Coordination d'une équipe
Anticipation et résolution des problèmes
Flexibilité
Assistanat de direction
Organisation
Coaching d'équipe
Qualité Service Client
Persévérance
Gestion du stress
Gestion administrative
Aéronautique

Entreprises

  • Anotech Energy - Assistante ADV

    LABEGE 2015 - maintenant gestion portefeuille de plusieurs clients (TOTAL, TECHNIP, etc...)
    facturation prestations de service et frais sur différentes entités
    paramétrage des projets dans le système ERP dès réception des commandes
    gestion et vérification des commandes
    validation des timesheets des consultants dans le logiciel ERP
    analyse, justification et suivi des encours
    relation client
    interface entre les différents services (Managers, Commerciaux, Service Administration du Personnel, Contrôle de Gestion, Comptabilité, Paye, Recouvrement...)
    suivi des litiges

  • Air Cost Control - Assistante Commerciale bilinguesur le Pôle Export

    2015 - 2015 - Suivi des dossiers clients en collaboration avec 10 commerciaux au niveau international.
    - Gestion des commandes client par priorité d'expédition.
    - Travail en lien direct entre les clients, les commerciaux, les services logistique et d'expédition.
    - Enregistrement et facturation des commandes.
    - Assure tout le suivi des ventes et la surveillance des stocks.
    - Participation active à l'amélioration de la qualité de services tout en répondant aux exigences de clients internationaux.
    - Traitement des priorités AOG.

  • Sixt - Superviseur d'agence

    Paris 2010 - 2014 Travailler en étroite collaboration avec le Responsable d'agence
    Optimiser la qualité du service aux clients, assurer le suivi du service clientèle
    Garantir le développement du chiffre d'affaire
    Proposer et mettre en oeuvre des plans d'action nécessaires à l'atteinte des objectifs économiques
    Analyse de la concurrence et Reporting
    Fidéliser le portefeuille-clients et démarcher la nouvelle clientèle
    Diriger l'équipe, la motiver et développer leurs compétences afin d'atteindre les objectifs de qualité de service client et de chiffre d'affaire
    Gestion administrative (mails, courriers, suivis de dossiers...)
    Gestion du planning des collaborateurs

    ° Résultats 2013 : Award meilleur service client France (95% réussite à l'audit interne/externe)
    ° Résultats 2014 : Award meilleur chiffre d'affaire sud-ouest (1ère agence sud-ouest et 5ème agence France)
    ° Août 2014 : Pilotage de l'ouverture de l'agence Sixt Toulouse Ville (création et développement de la Clientèle; suivi client; formation des collaborateurs; mise en place et organisation technique du site; etc...)

    Formations internes :
    - techniques de vente
    - gestion des conflits
    - gestion du personnel

  • Eurostar International Limited - Purser on board (London) - Chef de Cabine (Londres)

    londres 2004 - 2010 Assister la Direction et réaliser leurs objectifs
    Participer au recrutement
    Encadrer une équipe essentiellement tournée vers le Service Client
    Développer les compétences des membres d'équipage (coaching d'équipe)
    Proposer des projets pour développer la qualité du service clientèle

    Formations internes en Management :
    - Management d'équipe
    - Management et Leadership
    - Les techniques managériales

Formations

  • Adrar Formation

    Ramonville Saint Agne 2015 - 2015 FORMATION
    Remise à niveau du Pack Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

  • Crp Consulting & BGE Haute Garonne

    Toulouse 2015 - 2015 Ces 3 mois de réflexion représentent un réel investissement pour mon futur professionnel.
    J'ai pu définir mon projet en tant qu'Assistante Bilingue au travers de tests, de recherches et de rencontres en milieu du travail.
    Une pause certes, mais nécessaire pour déterminer des choix à long terme. J'ai beaucoup appris, tant sur le plan professionnel que personnel.

  • Westminster Academy (Oxford Street) (Londres)

    Londres 2008 - 2010 Certificate in Advanced English (CAE)

    Equivalent anglais des diplômes américains TOEFL ou TOEIC.
    5 domaines évalués : Listening; Reading; Speaking; Writing; Use of English.

    Cours de Certificate of Proficiency in English (CPE) suivis mais diplôme non obtenu.

  • Université Le Mirail

    Toulouse 2001 - 2003 DEUG en LEA

    Connaissance de l'environnement socio-économique et politique du commerce international.

  • Lycée Bellevue

    Albi 1999 - 2001 Bac. littéraire spécialité anglais renforcé

