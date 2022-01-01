De Lapeyriere RENAUD

-
Vallourec
- Business Development Director
Boulogne-Billancourt
2014 - maintenant
Vallourec
- Sales manager EU/NA
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - 2014
Vallourec
- Head of strategic marketing studies
Boulogne-Billancourt
2009 - 2012
Support to BU top management commercial strategy
Business development in new regions / on new products
Product developement strategy / customer oriented innovation
Developement and Implementation of pricing strategy for new and existing business units
LEK Consulting
- Senior Consultant
Paris
2005 - 2009
Private Equity / Strategic Due Dilligences in the Energy, Construction, Biomedical indsutries)
Business plan and financial valuation
Innovation strategy and new technology assessment
Eurostar International Limited
- Marketing Analyst
londres
2003 - 2004
Business planning
Development of services (fast track Business check in)
Analytic support to marketing and operations