De Lapeyriere RENAUD

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

  • Vallourec - Business Development Director

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - maintenant

  • Vallourec - Sales manager EU/NA

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2014

  • Vallourec - Head of strategic marketing studies

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2012 Support to BU top management commercial strategy
    Business development in new regions / on new products
    Product developement strategy / customer oriented innovation
    Developement and Implementation of pricing strategy for new and existing business units

  • LEK Consulting - Senior Consultant

    Paris 2005 - 2009 Private Equity / Strategic Due Dilligences in the Energy, Construction, Biomedical indsutries)
    Business plan and financial valuation
    Innovation strategy and new technology assessment

  • Eurostar International Limited - Marketing Analyst

    londres 2003 - 2004 Business planning
    Development of services (fast track Business check in)
    Analytic support to marketing and operations

Formations

  • Oxford University - Said Business School (Oxford)

    Oxford 2003 - 2004 M.Sc

    Management Research

  • Ecole Polytechnique

    Palaiseau 2000 - 2004 M.Sc

    Economy, Innovation and Technology

