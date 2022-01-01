Menu

Didier DESCAMPS

Trélazé

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GIMA Filliale AGCO & CLAAS - Lngenieur meca

    Trélazé 2011 - maintenant

  • GIMA - Responsable technique transmission, coordinateur technique

    Trélazé 2011 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :