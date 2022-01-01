Retail
Didier DESCAMPS
Didier DESCAMPS
Trélazé
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GIMA Filliale AGCO & CLAAS
- Lngenieur meca
Trélazé
2011 - maintenant
GIMA
- Responsable technique transmission, coordinateur technique
Trélazé
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies Polytech'Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2007 - 2010
Réseau
Alexandre SOARES
Benjamin HERVÉ
Experts Hydrauliciens IN SITU
Gael ROBERT
Jean-Joseph BRETIN
Jérôme PARIS
La Boutique HYDROCAMPUS
Maxime LEFORT
Odile JACQUESSON
Patrice LEGENDRE
