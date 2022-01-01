Dominique VIGNARD

April 2013 – to Present : Client Business Director - Account owner for named Global accounts in NICE



2010 to Q1 2013, NICE systems (Software company), Service Director EMEA Western, Southern Europe and Middle East (Managing NICE Service Delivery Team)- 4.5 Million $ per year.



2006 to 2009, NICE systems (Software company, world Leader, voice and video Interactions), Project Manager and Service Delivery Team leader for NICE EMEA WSE.



2005, for SCOD (ERP software company, accounting, finance and BI solutions.), Pre-Sales Consultant.



2003 to 2004, EastWestGroup (acquiring service company for Visa Mastercard Eurocard transactions) : Pre-Sales Consultant and Account Manager.



In 2001 and 2002, Firepond (American software company, CRM/Interactive Selling and Email Response Management) : Project Manager and Presales consultant.



1997 to 2000, PriceWaterhouseCoopers – ( consulting division) - Position: consultant.

. 2000, eCRM Project for OTIS (on line configuration of the elevator by the end user) position of consultant.

. 1999-1997, Le Crédit Lyonnais (LCL) – global IT re-definition project, position of project coordinator.



EDUCATION

University of Paris Dauphine, France

1997 « DESS Informatique de Gestion »: one year post graduate diploma in Computer Science and Management.

1996 « Maîtrise de Gestion»: one year graduate diploma in Auditing and Management, with Honors.

University of Nanterre, France

1993 « Double-DEUG »: two years undergraduate diploma in Economics and English, with Honors.



OTHER

French: fluent (father tongue), English: fluent, Danish: fluent (mother tongue).

Project management : Prince 2 and PMI PMP trained

Sports and Leisure : Diving (CMAS level 2) ; Music (personal recording and live gigs).



SPECIALITIES

Project development in international contexts. Fluent in English, French and Danish ; with 16 years experience in IT and sales (including three years at PricewaterhouseCoopers and eleven in software companies), I enjoy combining my experiences in consulting, sales and customer management.

Mes compétences :

Gestion de grands comptes

Direction de projet

Recrutement

Management

Relation Client

Editeur logiciels