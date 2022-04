Dominique VIGNARD

PreSales Solutions Engineer at NICE Systems (France)

Previously : Client Business Director at NICE Systems, for 3 global and major customers.

Service Director - In charge of Service team, for Central Europe (France, Benelux), Southern Europe (Spain, Italy, Portugal), North Africa, and Middle East .



Mes compétences :

Conduite du changement

Gestion de projet

Informatique

Conseil

Business Process Management

Support client

Management

Logiciel CRM

Gestion de la relation client

Relations clients

ITIL Foundation V3

Gestion grands comptes

Project Management Office