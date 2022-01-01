Dominique VIGNES JALET

-
AIGLE INTERNATIONAL
- RESPONSABLE MARKETING VETEMENT / ACCESSOIRES / LICENCES
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2010 - maintenant
Collections Homme, Femme, Enfant, Accessoires, Licences
280 références /saison, 19 personnes – Bureaux de Paris et Hong Kong
- Management équipes marketing produit, développement, modélisme.
- Licences : exploitation de la marque sur les marchés asiatiques - Chine/HK/Taiwan/Corée/Japon.
- Projets transversaux : segmentation de l’offre, Convergence et Concentration de l’offre.
AIGLE INTERNATIONAL
- CHEF DE GROUPE
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2005 - 2008
Collections Femme, Enfant, Accessoires
Budget 30M€, 150 références / saison, Management 5 personnes
Rip Curl
- BUSINESS UNIT MANAGER
SOORTS-HOSSEGOR
2002 - 2004
Collection Surfwear Girl 16-25 ans, Junior Girl 8-16 ans, et Mini Girl 2-8 ans
Budget 20M€, 350 références /saison, Management 7 personnes
Celio*
- CHEF DE PRODUIT ACHETEUR
Saint Ouen
2000 - 2002
Collection pantalons, bermudas, et maillot de bain
Budget 90M€, 120 réf / saison, Management 3 personnes
Celio*
- ASSISTANTE CHEF DE PRODUIT
Saint Ouen
1998 - 1999