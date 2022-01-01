Menu

Dominique VIGNES JALET

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

Entreprises

  • AIGLE INTERNATIONAL - RESPONSABLE MARKETING VETEMENT / ACCESSOIRES / LICENCES

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2010 - maintenant Collections Homme, Femme, Enfant, Accessoires, Licences
    280 références /saison, 19 personnes – Bureaux de Paris et Hong Kong

    - Management équipes marketing produit, développement, modélisme.
    - Licences : exploitation de la marque sur les marchés asiatiques - Chine/HK/Taiwan/Corée/Japon.
    - Projets transversaux : segmentation de l’offre, Convergence et Concentration de l’offre.

  • AIGLE INTERNATIONAL - CHEF DE GROUPE

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2005 - 2008 Collections Femme, Enfant, Accessoires
    Budget 30M€, 150 références / saison, Management 5 personnes

  • Rip Curl - BUSINESS UNIT MANAGER

    SOORTS-HOSSEGOR 2002 - 2004 Collection Surfwear Girl 16-25 ans, Junior Girl 8-16 ans, et Mini Girl 2-8 ans
    Budget 20M€, 350 références /saison, Management 7 personnes

  • Celio* - CHEF DE PRODUIT ACHETEUR

    Saint Ouen 2000 - 2002 Collection pantalons, bermudas, et maillot de bain
    Budget 90M€, 120 réf / saison, Management 3 personnes

  • Celio* - ASSISTANTE CHEF DE PRODUIT

    Saint Ouen 1998 - 1999

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 1996 - 1996

