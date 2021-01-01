Retail
Dorothée LIBEAU
Dorothée LIBEAU
REIMS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GMC Groupe Henner
- Coordinatrice
2006 - maintenant
Participation à la création du site de Reims
Gestion d'une équipe de 13 personnes
Responsable d'équipe back office sur la partie adhésions cotisations
Formations
Lycée Notre Dame D'Esperance
St Nazaire
2002 - 2004
bts
Réseau
Atlan PATRICK
Jean Pierre VINCENT
Moura ZOUHA
Nicolas JULIARD
Philippe PREVOST
Samuel WENDEL
Valérie YOUX