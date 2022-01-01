Dorothée MD'ARLEUX

-
Notre-Dame du Grandchamp
- Teacher
2019 - maintenant
- Teacher for Bac Pro Gestion Administration (Administration, internship search): 17 students
- Teacher for Bac Pro Commerce (Economy & Law): 28 students
-
Service de Coopération au Développement (SCD)
- Volunteer - Administrative Department
2015 - maintenant
Volunteer for monitoring voluntary.
I remotely monitor some VSI (Volontariat de Solidarité Internationale) members who work for humanitarian affairs in Haiti.
-
Centre de Formation Professionnelle Saint Vincent de Paul - Versailles
- Trainer / Teacher
2014 - 2015
- Trainer for administrative staff (communication, sales techniques and negotiations)
- Teacher for Bac Pro Vente (Communication/Negociation; Informatics; Economy & Law): 24 students
- Teacher for CAP Sales (ECMS - Employé(e) de Commerce Multi-Spécialités): 13 students
-
Secours catholique - Caritas France
- Logistics Assistant
Paris
2013 - 2014
- Logistics: support for events (Managers training, week for Delegates, etc.) at Coordination des Régions & des Délégations Dept. (CRD)
- Administrative tasks: registration & daily accountancy
-
Résonances Humanitaires
- Volunteer - Administrative Department
Baud
2013 - 2013
Volunteer for Résonances Humanitaires - NGO:
I update the database and develop the networking
-
Ecole Supérieure d'Infotronique d'Haïti (ESIH)
- Training Manager - Haiti
2011 - 2012
- Management: training regarding e-learning, set up the Career Center, English as Second Language and the computers labs (OEA)
- Administration: following the partnerships (OpenEntry, NetHope, American Embassy); set up the SCOLARIX system (students data base)
- Lecturer: Marketing course
-
Sport Sans Frontières (SSF)
- Head of Mission - Haiti
2010 - 2011
- Human Resources (expatriates & national staff): recruiting, payrolls, social data
- Administration: daily accountancy, partnerships, fundraising, registration
- Logistics: premises, vehicle, sportive kits
-
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
- Administrator - Senegal/Guinea Bissau/Gambia
2009 - 2010
- Training to be an administrator, ECOGIA (Geneva, Switzerland) in 6 weeks
- Human Resources (for national staff): recruiting, social data, individual training, payrolls
- Administration/Financial Dept.: daily accountancy, financial analysis (software Sun System)
- Logistics (for fleet vehicles Dept./Premises/Emergency kit)
-
Cours Sainte Marie de Hann - Senegal
- Lecturer - Senegal
2007 - 2008
I taught management and economics for secondary school
-
University Notre-Dame of Haiti (UNDH)
- Administrator - Haiti
2006 - 2007
- I managed all required administrative and financial tasks
- I taught marketing and international business to first and second year students
-
Saipem
- Administrator
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2006 - 2006
Management for 50 engineers expatriates
-
Foreign travel
- World trip
2006 - 2006
World trip: Italy, Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Mauritius Island, La Réunion, Egypt, Tunisia, Chile, Argentina
-
Réunion des Musées Nationaux
- Sales Assistant
Paris
2005 - 2005
I was responsible for customer relations, dealt with suppliers and managed logistical matters
-
Comité Organisateur du Salon EUROSATORY (COGES)
- Marketing Manager
2004 - 2004
As member of the organizers team for the land defence equipment exhibition, I was responsible for public relations matters
-
Comité Organisateur du Salon EUROSATORY (COGES)
- Marketing Manager
2002 - 2002
I was responsible for public relations matters
-
Réunion des Musées Nationaux
- Sales Assistant
Paris
2001 - 2001
I was responsible for customer relations (French & foreigner)