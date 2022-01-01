Menu

Dorothée MD'ARLEUX

MADRID

En résumé

Mes compétences professionnelles résident dans :
- la gestion RH (recrutement & suivi)
- la gestion administrative (procédures administratives)
- la gestion des partenariats avec les entreprises
- l'enseignement du Marketing & de la négociation commerciale

Mes compétences :
HR manager
Evènementiel et logistique
Marketing opérationnel

Entreprises

  • Notre-Dame du Grandchamp - Teacher

    2019 - maintenant - Teacher for Bac Pro Gestion Administration (Administration, internship search): 17 students
    - Teacher for Bac Pro Commerce (Economy & Law): 28 students

  • Service de Coopération au Développement (SCD) - Volunteer - Administrative Department

    2015 - maintenant Volunteer for monitoring voluntary.
    I remotely monitor some VSI (Volontariat de Solidarité Internationale) members who work for humanitarian affairs in Haiti.

  • Centre de Formation Professionnelle Saint Vincent de Paul - Versailles - Trainer / Teacher

    2014 - 2015 - Trainer for administrative staff (communication, sales techniques and negotiations)
    - Teacher for Bac Pro Vente (Communication/Negociation; Informatics; Economy & Law): 24 students
    - Teacher for CAP Sales (ECMS - Employé(e) de Commerce Multi-Spécialités): 13 students

  • Secours catholique - Caritas France - Logistics Assistant

    Paris 2013 - 2014 - Logistics: support for events (Managers training, week for Delegates, etc.) at Coordination des Régions & des Délégations Dept. (CRD)
    - Administrative tasks: registration & daily accountancy

  • Résonances Humanitaires - Volunteer - Administrative Department

    Baud 2013 - 2013 Volunteer for Résonances Humanitaires - NGO:
    I update the database and develop the networking

  • Ecole Supérieure d'Infotronique d'Haïti (ESIH) - Training Manager - Haiti

    2011 - 2012 - Management: training regarding e-learning, set up the Career Center, English as Second Language and the computers labs (OEA)

    - Administration: following the partnerships (OpenEntry, NetHope, American Embassy); set up the SCOLARIX system (students data base)

    - Lecturer: Marketing course

  • Sport Sans Frontières (SSF) - Head of Mission - Haiti

    2010 - 2011 - Human Resources (expatriates & national staff): recruiting, payrolls, social data

    - Administration: daily accountancy, partnerships, fundraising, registration

    - Logistics: premises, vehicle, sportive kits

  • International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) - Administrator - Senegal/Guinea Bissau/Gambia

    2009 - 2010 - Training to be an administrator, ECOGIA (Geneva, Switzerland) in 6 weeks

    - Human Resources (for national staff): recruiting, social data, individual training, payrolls

    - Administration/Financial Dept.: daily accountancy, financial analysis (software Sun System)

    - Logistics (for fleet vehicles Dept./Premises/Emergency kit)

  • Cours Sainte Marie de Hann - Senegal - Lecturer - Senegal

    2007 - 2008 I taught management and economics for secondary school

  • University Notre-Dame of Haiti (UNDH) - Administrator - Haiti

    2006 - 2007 - I managed all required administrative and financial tasks

    - I taught marketing and international business to first and second year students

  • Saipem - Administrator

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2006 - 2006 Management for 50 engineers expatriates

  • Foreign travel - World trip

    2006 - 2006 World trip: Italy, Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Mauritius Island, La Réunion, Egypt, Tunisia, Chile, Argentina

  • Réunion des Musées Nationaux - Sales Assistant

    Paris 2005 - 2005 I was responsible for customer relations, dealt with suppliers and managed logistical matters

  • Comité Organisateur du Salon EUROSATORY (COGES) - Marketing Manager

    2004 - 2004 As member of the organizers team for the land defence equipment exhibition, I was responsible for public relations matters

  • Comité Organisateur du Salon EUROSATORY (COGES) - Marketing Manager

    2002 - 2002 I was responsible for public relations matters

  • Réunion des Musées Nationaux - Sales Assistant

    Paris 2001 - 2001 I was responsible for customer relations (French & foreigner)

