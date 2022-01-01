Menu

Edwina LAMBOURDIERE

Paris

En résumé

I am a graduate student with a Master of Sciences in Marketing (with Distinction) from the University of Nottingham, in partnership with the Burgundy School of Business in Dijon, where I also got a Master in Management.

I'm currently looking for a job (if possible in Nottingham) in the area of Marketing.

I'm a very enthusiastic and motivated person and a quick learner. I like to be independent, yet I work perfectly fine in a team. I'm organized and I do whatever is needed to go through any projects I'm given or I undertake (such as the two novels I already self-published).
I like to learn new things in a stimulating and challenging environment where I am be able to demonstrate creativity

Mes compétences :
Word
PowerPoint
Office pack
Translation
Marketing
Ecriture
Analyse

Entreprises

  • Esendex - Assistante Marketing - France

    Paris 2015 - 2015 My role at Esendex, a leading European business communication services provider, includes:

    - Assisting in the management of the company’s French website.
    - Responsible for advertising Esendex’s services online in French speaking countries.
    - Producing monthly reports, presenting results and suggesting changes.
    - Managing the company’s Social Media activities for France.
    - Responsible for managing all online pay-per-click (PPC) accounts for France.
    - Implementing the offline marketing strategy for France

  • Nottingham Counselling Service - Market Research Consultant

    2014 - 2014 J'ai délivré un rapport avec une analyse approfondi de certains aspects de concurrents et des recommandations qui seront ajoutées et mise en place lors du Business Strategy 2015

  • Freudenberg - Product Marketing Assistant

    2012 - 2013

  • Aemilia Caerulea Faeles - Ecrivain - Editrice

    2012 - maintenant Je suis passionnée d'écriture. Je suis auto-éditrice et auteur de déjà deux romans (les deux premiers volumes de la saga T.R.A.C.K.) publiés sous pseudonymes: "T.R.A.C.K. Mea Culpa" et "T.R.A.C.K. Amor et melle et felle fecundissimus es"
    Pour plus de renseignements: http://aemilia-caerulea-faeles.blogspot.fr/
    Mes romans sont disponibles sur le site de TheBookEdition.

Formations

  • University Of Nottingham (Nottingham)

    Nottingham 2013 - 2014 MSc Marketing

    Double degree in partnership with the Burgundy School of Business

  • ESC Dijon

    Dijon 2010 - 2014 Master in Management

