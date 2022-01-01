Menu

Elena LO

BEIJING

En résumé

Born in Argentina, studied in Taiwan and currently works in China, I come out to be a person who could easily adopt myself in different environment and take actions quickly.

With the solid experiences for Business Development, Account Management and Sales Expansion, I am capable to work independently even from ground zero with proven records.

Considering my personal reason, I am seeking for any sales/BD/Account Management/Consulting related position in France and open for any opportunity which could leverage my former experiences (over 8 years commercial related experience) and enhance my language skills (fluent in English, Mandarin with a bit Japanese. I am also learning French now).

I am very open minded and expecting for any kind of opportunity only if you are interested in my background. I have the faith that I won’t let you down!


Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Business Development
Team player
Project management
Problem solving
Interpersonal skills
Strong communication skills

Entreprises

  • HRnetOne - Regional Consultant

    2012 - maintenant - Pitch business proactively with regional teams in Greater China region from different
    multinational companies vary from industries such as healthcare, automotive, industrial, publishing.
    - Provide talents consulting and mapping via proactive search by clearly identifying clients business, challenges and overall status with industrial knowledge;
    - Attract/Identify right talents to clients with precise assessments with strategies ; !
    - Advice clients for talent acquisition from solid market/ talent understanding and further make suggestions for organizations. !
    - Develop business by proactively contact with potential clients or find leads from the
    market

  • Chimei-Innolux Cooperation - Key Account Manager

    2010 - 2012 - Engage business with long/short term business plans and negotiate details with client to achieve win-win situation ( Sales revenue under HP Monitor account : 6 million in 2011 & 6.5 million in 2012)
    - Formulate new business opportunities with proposals based on the product strategies with HP HQ in Houston US and HP Taiwan; !
    - Engage in products and projects monitoring to ensure de- liveries between clients,
    ODMers and CMI; !
    - Coordinate internal resources to maintain stable supply (monthly 500k units/$30~40
    million revenue)

  • Wistron Cooperation - Product Manager

    2008 - 2010 - Lead clients to clarify needs within company’s capability then further make proposals to gain business in
    - Cooperate with cross functions to ensure the project de- livery aligns with client’s
    expectation
    - Reconcile conflicts between cross-functions internally

  • BenQ Cooperation - Service Manager

    2004 - 2006 - Consolidate resources between branch offices in Europe/ Mid-East/ Pan-Asia and
    headquarter to achieve goal of global after-service
    - Initiate service terms with third party, branch offices and company based on overall
    evaluation
    - Support repair training and planning; provide advise based on the worldwide service
    terms or situations

Formations

  • National Taiwan University (Taipei)

    Taipei 2004 - 2008 Master of Business Administration

    Department of International Business, College of Management

Réseau