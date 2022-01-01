Born in Argentina, studied in Taiwan and currently works in China, I come out to be a person who could easily adopt myself in different environment and take actions quickly.



With the solid experiences for Business Development, Account Management and Sales Expansion, I am capable to work independently even from ground zero with proven records.



Considering my personal reason, I am seeking for any sales/BD/Account Management/Consulting related position in France and open for any opportunity which could leverage my former experiences (over 8 years commercial related experience) and enhance my language skills (fluent in English, Mandarin with a bit Japanese. I am also learning French now).



I am very open minded and expecting for any kind of opportunity only if you are interested in my background. I have the faith that I won’t let you down!





Mes compétences :

Microsoft Windows

Business Development

Team player

Project management

Problem solving

Interpersonal skills

Strong communication skills