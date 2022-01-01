Menu

Elsa BELTAIEF

ANVERS

  • VF Corporation - Sales Manager EMEA Distributors

    2013 - maintenant Responsible for sales development and performance for EMEA in line with Eastpak global sales strategy
    - Analyze markets potential and identify opportunities for growth
    - Set targets per channel/country, drive sales and define action plan and segmentation strategy for each area in line with the global growth plan.
    - Determine Go to Market strategies, including product lifecycle management, pricing management and channel recommendation
    - Hold product presentations and trainings to establish a brand right message
    - Work with marketing department and implement marketing initiatives onto the local market including ATL and BTL activities, promos, VM guidelines

  • VF Corporation - Travel Retail coordinator

    2012 - 2013 Responsible for implementing retail strategies and developing sell-out within Travel Retail channel
    - Worked closely with Travel Retail operators: World Duty Free, Aelia, Nuance, Qatar Duty Free, Dubai Duty Free, King Power, Everrich, Tasameng, GrupoWisa, Shopping China
    - Analyzed Sell-in vs. Sell-out
    - Trained sales teams, organized promotions, incentives and Visual Merchandising respecting brand image

  • VF Corporation - Sales Analyst

    2011 - 2011 - Analysed and communicated regular and ad hoc Reports relative to Plan and Forecast
    - Liaised with Sales and Finance on Annual and 5 Year Strategic Sales Plan
    - Ensured necessary levels of inventory are provisioned to achieve fiscal plan

  • Printemps - Sales coordinator in P&C

    Paris 2009 - 2010 - Worked closely with Key Accounts: L’Oréal, Dior, Chanel, PUIG, Coty, Sisley, Estée Lauder, Clarins
    - Analyzed sales and implemented corrective action: Incentives, Promotions and Trainings
    - Coordinated Trade-Marketing promotions with stores
    - Organized Perfume and Cosmetics planograms and Visual Merchandising to elevate store experience

