Elsa BELTAIEF

VF Corporation
- Sales Manager EMEA Distributors
2013 - maintenant
Responsible for sales development and performance for EMEA in line with Eastpak global sales strategy
- Analyze markets potential and identify opportunities for growth
- Set targets per channel/country, drive sales and define action plan and segmentation strategy for each area in line with the global growth plan.
- Determine Go to Market strategies, including product lifecycle management, pricing management and channel recommendation
- Hold product presentations and trainings to establish a brand right message
- Work with marketing department and implement marketing initiatives onto the local market including ATL and BTL activities, promos, VM guidelines
VF Corporation
- Travel Retail coordinator
2012 - 2013
Responsible for implementing retail strategies and developing sell-out within Travel Retail channel
- Worked closely with Travel Retail operators: World Duty Free, Aelia, Nuance, Qatar Duty Free, Dubai Duty Free, King Power, Everrich, Tasameng, GrupoWisa, Shopping China
- Analyzed Sell-in vs. Sell-out
- Trained sales teams, organized promotions, incentives and Visual Merchandising respecting brand image
VF Corporation
- Sales Analyst
2011 - 2011
- Analysed and communicated regular and ad hoc Reports relative to Plan and Forecast
- Liaised with Sales and Finance on Annual and 5 Year Strategic Sales Plan
- Ensured necessary levels of inventory are provisioned to achieve fiscal plan
Printemps
- Sales coordinator in P&C
Paris
2009 - 2010
- Worked closely with Key Accounts: L’Oréal, Dior, Chanel, PUIG, Coty, Sisley, Estée Lauder, Clarins
- Analyzed sales and implemented corrective action: Incentives, Promotions and Trainings
- Coordinated Trade-Marketing promotions with stores
- Organized Perfume and Cosmetics planograms and Visual Merchandising to elevate store experience