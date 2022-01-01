Elsie LAURENT

-
Bausch Lomb
- Customer Service Specialist
Montpellier
2007 - maintenant
Customer Service Specialist Belgium/Luxembourg/Netherlands and Italy
-
PH DIAGNOSTICS
- Assistante Administrative Export / Marketing
2002 - 2006
-
DAKOTA COATINGS NV
- Assistante Directeur Commercial
1999 - 2001
Exportation dans le monde entier
Suivie clients/fournisseurs, contact téléphonique, accueil, tâches administratives, organisations rendez-vous et voyages ....
-
OFFICE DE TOURISME MONTPELLIER
- Interprète bénévole "Coupe du Monde de Football"
1998 - 1998
-
LA MAISON BLANCHE
- Réceptionniste - interprète
1998 - 1998
HOTEL LA MAISON BLANCHE - Montpellier