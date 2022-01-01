Menu

Elsie LAURENT

Montpellier

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Bausch Lomb - Customer Service Specialist

    Montpellier 2007 - maintenant Customer Service Specialist Belgium/Luxembourg/Netherlands and Italy

  • PH DIAGNOSTICS - Assistante Administrative Export / Marketing

    2002 - 2006

  • DAKOTA COATINGS NV - Assistante Directeur Commercial

    1999 - 2001 Exportation dans le monde entier
    Suivie clients/fournisseurs, contact téléphonique, accueil, tâches administratives, organisations rendez-vous et voyages ....

  • OFFICE DE TOURISME MONTPELLIER - Interprète bénévole "Coupe du Monde de Football"

    1998 - 1998

  • LA MAISON BLANCHE - Réceptionniste - interprète

    1998 - 1998 HOTEL LA MAISON BLANCHE - Montpellier

