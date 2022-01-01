Menu

Emmanuel LOTH

VOIRON

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

COACHING & TRAINING 4U
- Anglais (spécialiste sport / tourisme / loisirs)
- Français langue étrangère
- Coaching Linguistique
- Coaching Inter-culturel.
- Formation à l'accueil touristique de clientèles étrangères
- Accompagnement à l'expatriation et au voyage

Mes compétences :
TOUR OPERATOR
FRANCE
VOYAGES
TOURISME
ACCUEIL
Animation de formations
Français Langue Etrangère
Traduction anglais français
RELATIONS INTERCULTURELLES

Entreprises

  • FRANCE 4U TRAVEL - Fondateur et Gérant

    2010 - 2015 Organisation de voyage sur mesure en France pour les clientèles anglophones

  • COACHING & TRAINING 4U - Coach

    2010 - maintenant

  • OPTIONS - Senior Trainer

    LES MUREAUX 2005 - 2009

  • OREADE Language-Culture - Responsable Formation

    1993 - 2005

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau