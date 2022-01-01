Menu

Emmanuel MARRY

LE PRÉ ST GERVAIS

En résumé

General and Financial Management MBA auditor 2009-2010

Je souhaite m’appuyer sur mon MBA pour participer activement au développement d’une entreprise dynamique.

Mes compétences :
Director
Financial analysis
Negotiation
Manager

Entreprises

  • Cintrax / Metalcat - Sales & Export Director

    2010 - maintenant CINTRAX (France, 50p, 6,5M€) - Industry

    Customers: John Deere, Faurecia, Alstom, Eberspächer, Volvo Group, Schlumberger
    Activity: tubes bending and welding / post treatment systems

    Main responsibilities & results:
    - Right hand man of the president
    - Strategic analysis, sales and marketing plan. Set up a new organization.
    - Communication plan (web sites, brochures, presentations)
    - Set up industrial partnerships and launched the post treatment activity
    - Managed the export office in Germany. Developed business with new Key Accounts (Clariant, Heraeus, Johnson Matthey, Liebherr, Saint-Gobain)

  • Magnetto Automotive - Sales Director France

    2007 - 2009 2007-2009, SALES DIRECTOR (France)

    GROUPE C.L.N Magnetto Automotive (Italia,>5000p, CA: 1,2Bn€) - Car Equipment Manufacturer
    Customers: PSA Peugeot Citroën, Renault-Nissan, and Tier Ones; Turnover (p/a): 350 M€

    Management Committee member: Managed the sales department in France (4 Key Account Managers)
    Main results:
    - Reorganised the sales department
    - Awarded on more than 55M€ new business from PSA Peugeot Citroën in 2008

  • Valeo - Key Account Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2007 2005 - 2007, KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER (France and Germany)

    VALEO (>70000p, Turnover: 10Bn€) - Car Equipment Manufacturer

    Main results:

    - exceeded or reached main objectives (order intake, budget, selling price index)
    - awarded on 13M€ business in 2007

  • Faiveley Transport - Project Manager

    Saint Denis 2002 - 2005 2002 - 2005, PROJECT MANAGER (France and Germany)

    FAIVELEY TRANSPORT (>5000p, Turnover: 0,7Bn€) - Railway Industry

    Customers: Alstom Group, Bombardier Group and SNCF

    Projects: HVAC system for trains

    - High speed TGV. Management: > 10 people. Turnover (p/a): 10M€
    - Romanian Corail and Caracas metro. Global Turnover: 5 M€

  • Autoliv - Project Manager

    Cergy 2000 - 2002 2000 - 2002, PROJECT MANAGER German « resident »

    AUTOLIV (Sweden >42000p, Turnover: 6,7Bn€) – Car Equipment Manufacturer

    Projects: Rolls Royce and BMW Steering wheels. Management: 5 people.

Formations

Réseau