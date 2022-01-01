Emmanuel MARRY

General and Financial Management MBA auditor 2009-2010
Je souhaite m’appuyer sur mon MBA pour participer activement au développement d’une entreprise dynamique.
Mes compétences :
Director
Financial analysis
Negotiation
Manager
Entreprises
Cintrax / Metalcat
- Sales & Export Director
2010 - maintenantCINTRAX (France, 50p, 6,5M€) - Industry
Customers: John Deere, Faurecia, Alstom, Eberspächer, Volvo Group, Schlumberger
Activity: tubes bending and welding / post treatment systems
Main responsibilities & results:
- Right hand man of the president
- Strategic analysis, sales and marketing plan. Set up a new organization.
- Communication plan (web sites, brochures, presentations)
- Set up industrial partnerships and launched the post treatment activity
- Managed the export office in Germany. Developed business with new Key Accounts (Clariant, Heraeus, Johnson Matthey, Liebherr, Saint-Gobain)
Magnetto Automotive
- Sales Director France
2007 - 20092007-2009, SALES DIRECTOR (France)
GROUPE C.L.N Magnetto Automotive (Italia,>5000p, CA: 1,2Bn€) - Car Equipment Manufacturer
Customers: PSA Peugeot Citroën, Renault-Nissan, and Tier Ones; Turnover (p/a): 350 M€
Management Committee member: Managed the sales department in France (4 Key Account Managers)
Main results:
- Reorganised the sales department
- Awarded on more than 55M€ new business from PSA Peugeot Citroën in 2008