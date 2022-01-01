Menu

Emmanuel TRAN

MANDELIEU

En résumé

Promoted Franchise Manager in order to create the department and all materials to support the roll out in France and Internationally.
Negociated promotion and advertising in Franchise medias

Managed all departments of a €5.5 millions restaurant, created raving fans, increased local business through new service industry ideologies.
Maintained and emphasied team work and work environment.
Raised sales/employee through close coatching and led by example.
Managed and followed up R&M contracts.
Created 3rd day sales through business awarness
Creating sales through greater staffing

Responsible for the structural set up of the new stores
Created and leading the traning department
Building the School of fruits (training unit and program for all employee levels)

Volontary and ambitious, I am looking for opportunities in France as well as internationnaly, with the restaurant industry, counsulting or Franchising.

Mes compétences :
Management
Restauration
audit
formation
Gestion
conseil
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Le Paradis du Fruit Nice - Gérant Franchisé

    2014 - maintenant Après avoir oeuvré au sein du groupe franchiseur, j'ai décidé de basculer de l'autre côté et aujourd'hui je prends la direction de Nice avec le restaurant sur la place garibaldi.

  • Le Paradis du Fruit - Responsable Franchise - Franchise Manager

    PARIS 2011 - 2014 In charge for franchising the restaurant chain nationally and internationally.
    Producing all documents in relation with the management of the franchisees, all training materials in both French and English.
    Still in charge of openings and helping/supporting the franchisees first 2 weeks of business.

  • Le Paradis du Fruit - Responsable Travaux

    PARIS 2010 - 2011

  • Le Paradis du Fruit - Directeur des Opérations et Ouvertures - DO and Opening Manager

    PARIS 2008 - 2010 Responsible for franchise and international units set-up from products sourcing to management training. Missions of 30 days to 12 weeks, including follow-up on performances and improvement capacities.
    Short missions for consulting within the group for fast and reliable results (from staff to cost control, training to remodeling teams)

    Responsible for 3 units and the training of all new managers and GMs
    1st unit :
    Le paradis du fruit La Défense. M€3.3 in 2007, labour cost at 28%, food cost at average of 23%

    2nd unit :
    Take over of an italian restaurant of the group. Before take over : TO/month at K€125, labour cost at 46%, food cost at 27%
    now running at K€200 per month, labour cost at 33,5% and food cost at 23,8%

  • Le Paradis du Fruit - Directeur du site

    PARIS 2006 - 2008 Responsable du site de la Defense
    CA annuel 3.2 millions d'euros
    34 employes

    Responsable du pole formation :
    Formation sur site des nouveaux managers et assistant-managers, formation continue et creation de l'ecole du management au sein du siege social.

    Soutien et conseils aux franchises lors des ouvertures des nouveaux sites en France.

  • Hard Rock Cafe - Amsterdam - Operations Manager

    2002 - 2006 Full operational managment : hiring, managment training, stock and cost control, 3rd day sales, daily operations...
    €5.5 million in sales a year.
    Overview of 110 employees (17 nationalities)

  • The Phone House - Manager

    Paris 1997 - 1999 Ouvertures des sites de Marseille

  • Planet Hollywood France - Manager

    1996 - 2001 Ouverture des sites de aris, Disneyland Paris et Cannes

Formations

Réseau