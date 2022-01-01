Emmanuel TRAN

Promoted Franchise Manager in order to create the department and all materials to support the roll out in France and Internationally.

Negociated promotion and advertising in Franchise medias



Managed all departments of a €5.5 millions restaurant, created raving fans, increased local business through new service industry ideologies.

Maintained and emphasied team work and work environment.

Raised sales/employee through close coatching and led by example.

Managed and followed up R&M contracts.

Created 3rd day sales through business awarness

Creating sales through greater staffing



Responsible for the structural set up of the new stores

Created and leading the traning department

Building the School of fruits (training unit and program for all employee levels)



Volontary and ambitious, I am looking for opportunities in France as well as internationnaly, with the restaurant industry, counsulting or Franchising.



Mes compétences :

Management

Restauration

audit

formation

Gestion

conseil

Ressources humaines