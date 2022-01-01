Eric GAETAN

Business unit managing director with more than 15 years of experience in European automotive industry and retail
Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing
Direction générale
Direction commerciale
Entreprises
Toyota
- Consultant
VAUCRESSON2015 - maintenant
CTF - Crealead
- Directeur
2015 - maintenantFondateur
Société de conseil, Formation, Management de transition
Bridgestone Europe
- Consummer Product Managing Director
BETHUNE2012 - 2014Manage all Consumer S&M activities for both Wholesale, Original Equipment businesses in Europe Develop strategies ,Ensuring that objectives are achieved while complying with the group objectives and policies.
Bridgestone France
- Directeur general
MASSY2009 - 2012Responsable Business Unit (325 M€, 330 personnes)
Elaboration & mise en place de la stratégie
De 2009 à 2011: en charge des opération de retail (1000 personnes, 150 M€ CA)
Carrier Transicold France
- Directeur Général
2007 - 2009Responsable de la business unit (100 M€ CA, 100 personnes)
Mise en place d'un plan stratégique
Bridgestone France
- Directeur Poids Lourd
MASSY2001 - 2007
Bridgestone Europe
- General Manager Retread & Fleet
BETHUNE1998 - 2001At the European headquarter; I was in charge of developing a European network of independent retreaders.
I was also project manager for business development in the pan European transport group. In this position, I had to coordinate the creation and implementation of a dedicated IT solution based on SAP and Siebel.