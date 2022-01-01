Menu

Eric GAETAN

VAUCRESSON

En résumé

Business unit managing director with more than 15 years of experience in European automotive industry and retail

Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing
Direction générale
Direction commerciale

Entreprises

  • Toyota - Consultant

    VAUCRESSON 2015 - maintenant

  • CTF - Crealead - Directeur

    2015 - maintenant Fondateur

    Société de conseil, Formation, Management de transition

  • Bridgestone Europe - Consummer Product Managing Director

    BETHUNE 2012 - 2014 Manage all Consumer S&M activities for both Wholesale, Original Equipment businesses in Europe Develop strategies ,Ensuring that objectives are achieved while complying with the group objectives and policies.

  • Bridgestone France - Directeur general

    MASSY 2009 - 2012 Responsable Business Unit (325 M€, 330 personnes)
    Elaboration & mise en place de la stratégie
    De 2009 à 2011: en charge des opération de retail (1000 personnes, 150 M€ CA)

  • Carrier Transicold France - Directeur Général

    2007 - 2009 Responsable de la business unit (100 M€ CA, 100 personnes)
    Mise en place d'un plan stratégique

  • Bridgestone France - Directeur Poids Lourd

    MASSY 2001 - 2007

  • Bridgestone Europe - General Manager Retread & Fleet

    BETHUNE 1998 - 2001 At the European headquarter; I was in charge of developing a European network of independent retreaders.
    I was also project manager for business development in the pan European transport group. In this position, I had to coordinate the creation and implementation of a dedicated IT solution based on SAP and Siebel.

  • Bridgestone France - Field engineering manager

    MASSY 1993 - 1997

  • Bridgestone Europe - Technical coordinator

    1991 - 1993

  • Bridgestone France - Field engineer

    MASSY 1987 - 1991

Formations

Réseau

