Eric TSCHIEMBER

Marketing, project management and business development executive, after 5 years experience in sales and marketing in large multinational organizations (L'Oréal Germany, Nestlé France), I have moved to consulting and international project management in marketing, sales and customer management transformation (PwC, Bearing Point).



I have then founded my own business to work as a consultant and interim manager. I have contributed to organizing and developing marketing and sales for telecom companies, especially on emerging markets.



As CMCO / CMO, I have been in charge of fixed, internet and mobile activities for the Orange Group affiliate in Ivory Coast, and for Libertis S.A. the mobile activity of Gabon Telecom in Gabon. I also have had the opportunity to work on entrepreneurial projects in the field of mobile telecoms.



More recently, I have contributed to the business development of the consulting activity in marketing, sales and customer management within the Atos Group, before working as an independant consultant.



My career was developed mainly in the areas of CPG, Business Services, Telecom and Media, in sales, marketing and business development positions, in France and abroad (mainly EMEA area).



I am interested in program/project management or business development responsibilities for private or public organizations including NGOs (esp. in Africa), focusing on adding value to the organization through the use of market-oriented strategies and operations strategy, technologies, change management, and related business process management.



Specialities : Program/project management. International management, esp. in Africa. Strategic and business planning. Budget and P&L management. Marketing, sales, and customer development strategies. Product & service development. Branding & communication policy. Multi-channel & Internet strategy. Business development and negotiation.



Business sectors : CPG, Telecom, Media, Energy&Utilities, Services, Public Sector, Business Services/Consulting.



Mes compétences :

Négociation commerciale

Gouvernance d'entreprise

Direction marketing & communication

Key account management

P&L management

Management de transition

Management opérationnel

Marketing multicanal

Sales & channel management

Sales development

Business development

Business Process Management

Business planning

Organisation

E-business

Business Intelligence

Stratégie

Big Data

Data warehousing

eCRM

Stratégie digitale

Marketing relationnel

Marketing opérationnel

Marketing stratégique

Gestion de programme

Enterprise Project Portfolio Management

Conduite du changement

Project Management Office

Management