Eric TSCHIEMBER

PARIS

En résumé

Marketing, project management and business development executive, after 5 years experience in sales and marketing in large multinational organizations (L'Oréal Germany, Nestlé France), I have moved to consulting and international project management in marketing, sales and customer management transformation (PwC, Bearing Point).

I have then founded my own business to work as a consultant and interim manager. I have contributed to organizing and developing marketing and sales for telecom companies, especially on emerging markets.

As CMCO / CMO, I have been in charge of fixed, internet and mobile activities for the Orange Group affiliate in Ivory Coast, and for Libertis S.A. the mobile activity of Gabon Telecom in Gabon. I also have had the opportunity to work on entrepreneurial projects in the field of mobile telecoms.

More recently, I have contributed to the business development of the consulting activity in marketing, sales and customer management within the Atos Group, before working as an independant consultant.

My career was developed mainly in the areas of CPG, Business Services, Telecom and Media, in sales, marketing and business development positions, in France and abroad (mainly EMEA area).

I am interested in program/project management or business development responsibilities for private or public organizations including NGOs (esp. in Africa), focusing on adding value to the organization through the use of market-oriented strategies and operations strategy, technologies, change management, and related business process management.

Specialities : Program/project management. International management, esp. in Africa. Strategic and business planning. Budget and P&L management. Marketing, sales, and customer development strategies. Product & service development. Branding & communication policy. Multi-channel & Internet strategy. Business development and negotiation.

Business sectors : CPG, Telecom, Media, Energy&Utilities, Services, Public Sector, Business Services/Consulting.

Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Gouvernance d'entreprise
Direction marketing & communication
Key account management
P&L management
Management de transition
Management opérationnel
Marketing multicanal
Sales & channel management
Sales development
Business development
Business Process Management
Business planning
Organisation
E-business
Business Intelligence
Stratégie
Big Data
Data warehousing
eCRM
Stratégie digitale
Marketing relationnel
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing stratégique
Gestion de programme
Enterprise Project Portfolio Management
Conduite du changement
Project Management Office
Management

Entreprises

  • Conseil Indépendant - Consultant

    2012 - maintenant Business and management consulting :
    - Strategy and operations strategy, organization.
    - Change and transformation management.
    - Marketing, sales, customer management.
    - Multichannel strategy, digital.

    Projects development and investments in emerging markets.

  • Atos - Senior Manager

    Bezons 2008 - 2011 Senior Manager at ATOS Consulting :

    - Business consulting and project management, from strategy to implementation.
    - Marketing & sales, customer & channel transformation, digital marketing.
    - Business development, sales development, key account management (Telecom, Media, Energy&Utilities, Services).

  • Orange - Directeur Marketing et Communication

    Paris 2005 - 2006 CMCO at ORANGE COTE D'IVOIRE (Abidjan) :

    - Alignment of Marketing & Communication strategy and organization on both residential and business markets for fixed, internet and mobile services.
    - Strategic business planning. Marketing planning.
    - Rebranding strategy and implementation.
    - Marketing, communication, and customer operations management.
    - Team management (more than 50 people).
    - Budget and P&L management.
    - Member of the company's Management Committee reporting to the two CEO's (fixed and mobile activities).

  • ETC Management Consulting - Directeur

    2003 - 2008 Founder at ETC Management Consulting (Business Consulting and Interim Management) :

    - Business and management consulting, and interim management.
    - Marketing & sales strategy and operations strategy, organization, management, change management.
    - Telecom and emerging markets (sub-Saharan Africa).

    Co-author of a white book on "Enterprise Mobility Management" - EBG (Electronic Business Group) - www.ebg.net

  • Gabon Telecom - Directeur Marketing

    2003 - 2004 CMO at LIBERTIS S.A., GABON TELECOM Group (Libreville) :

    - Design and implementation of the new marketing organization for LIBERTIS S.A. (mobile services for both residential and business markets).
    - Marketing planning.
    - Marketing and customer operations management.
    - Team recruitment (including new CMO) and management.

  • BearingPoint - Senior Manager

    Paris la Défense cedex 1995 - 2003 Successively Consultant, Senior Consultant, Manager, and Senior Manager at Price Waterhouse MCS (Management Consulting Services), then PricewaterhouseCoopers, then Andersen BC (Business Consulting), and then Bearing Point :

    - Business consulting and project management, from strategy to implementation.
    - Strategic and organizational project management, international project management (Europe, America, Africa).
    - Marketing & sales, customer & channel transformation mainly for major Telecom and Service companies.
    - Customer knowledge management (data management/warehousing) & business intelligence.
    - Business development, sales development and key account management.

  • Nestlé - Chef de Produits

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 1991 - 1995 As a Product Manager at GLORIA (NESTLE petfood & cereal products) :
    marketing & communication strategy and new product development for two strong brands on the French petcare market.

  • Nestlé - Commercial

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 1991 - 1991 As a Sales Manager at GLORIA (NESTLE petfood & cereal products) :
    sales development and deals negotiation with food retailers and central purchasing offices (petfood and cereals products).

  • L'Oréal - Responsable commercial & Merchandising

    PARIS 1990 - 1991 Sales and Merchandising development on the German cosmetic market at L'OREAL Germany (Karlsruhe).

Formations

  • Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Certificat CNAM

    Acquisition des outils de compréhension du monde contemporain :
    - comprendre les grands enjeux géopolitiques actuels notamment dans les zones de conflits,
    - développer un portefeuille de références socio-culturelles dans une perspective régionale opérationnelle.

  • Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Certificat CNAM

    Analyse du fonctionnement et des politiques de l'Union Européenne, des grandes dimensions de la mondialisation, et de l'évolution du système international. Décryptage des enjeux des grands débats européens. Compréhension des évolutions et des défis à venir.

  • Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Certificat CNAM

    Maîtrise des concepts et outils qui permettront aux marketeurs de développer des projets internet et d'intégrer les technologies de l'information dans la politique marketing de leur entreprise (communication, commerce, relation clients).

  • ESSEC Business School

    Cergy Pontoise 1988 - 1989 MS Marketing Management

  • IEP De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 1984 - 1987 Diplôme de Sciences Po

    Sciences Po Strasbourg est une filière d’excellence à vocation européenne et internationale. Son cursus pluridisciplinaire en 5 ans confère aux diplômés le Grade Master, reconnu internationalement.

