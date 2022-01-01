Mes compétences :
Audit
Risk Assessment
Process management
Entreprises
Dexia
- Directeur des Achats & de l'Organisation
La Défense 2012 - maintenant
Dexia SA
- Head of Audit Management Office - Audit Interne
La Défense 2007 - 2012• Manage the update of the audit processes/methodology and the quality control team;
• Manage and coordinate the realization of the annual audit plan in collaboration with the Group Heads of Audit and the General Auditors;
• Manage the international audit planning and reporting teams;
• Responsible for the internal auditors training;
• Responsible for the reporting to the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors and the Regulators;
• Identification, set-up and then harmonization in the use of audit tools across the Internal audit line of service (follow up of recommendations);
• Responsible for the harmonization of documents presented in parent companies’ Audit Committees
• Responsible for the Internal Audit line budget and analysis of the variance between realized and budgeted costs;
1996 - 2007• Assessment of governance and internal control environments, more particularly mechanisms for complying with internal control codes, in particular Sarbanes-Oxley;
• Systems assurance for major audit accounts characterised by a major dependence on IT or complex ERP systems;
• Managing a portfolio of audit clients to deliver financial audit opinions (financial institutions, Real estate and industrial companies);
• Consulting missions on the implementation of IAS/IFRS/IPSAS accounting in several public sectors entities;
Tekfen Holding AS
- Project analyst
1993 - 1996
Formations
Boston University department od Administrative Studies (Boston)