Erol AVCI

La Défense

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit
Risk Assessment
Process management

Entreprises

  • Dexia - Directeur des Achats & de l'Organisation

    La Défense 2012 - maintenant

  • Dexia SA - Head of Audit Management Office - Audit Interne

    La Défense 2007 - 2012 • Manage the update of the audit processes/methodology and the quality control team;
    • Manage and coordinate the realization of the annual audit plan in collaboration with the Group Heads of Audit and the General Auditors;
    • Manage the international audit planning and reporting teams;
    • Responsible for the internal auditors training;
    • Responsible for the reporting to the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors and the Regulators;
    • Identification, set-up and then harmonization in the use of audit tools across the Internal audit line of service (follow up of recommendations);
    • Responsible for the harmonization of documents presented in parent companies’ Audit Committees
    • Responsible for the Internal Audit line budget and analysis of the variance between realized and budgeted costs;

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Reviseurs d'Entreprises - Senior Manager

    1996 - 2007 • Assessment of governance and internal control environments, more particularly mechanisms for complying with internal control codes, in particular Sarbanes-Oxley;
    • Systems assurance for major audit accounts characterised by a major dependence on IT or complex ERP systems;
    • Managing a portfolio of audit clients to deliver financial audit opinions (financial institutions, Real estate and industrial companies);
    • Consulting missions on the implementation of IAS/IFRS/IPSAS accounting in several public sectors entities;

  • Tekfen Holding AS - Project analyst

    1993 - 1996

Formations

  • Boston University department od Administrative Studies (Boston)

    Boston 1993 - 1995 International Finance

