Etienne VINCENS DE TAPOL

Etienne is a highly accomplished executive with 20 years international telecoms, technology and innovation experience. He is working with boards and management teams across Europe, Middle-East and Africa to drive strategic and operational efficiency programs. He has a strong combination of technical and business skills, and proven experience in numerous performance improvement programs in both technology and business.

Etienne is one of the founders of BuyIn, the procurement joint-venture between Deutsche Telekom & Orange. Etienne was instrumental in the set-up of the procurement JV, responsible for the network procurement organizational blueprint, processes, benchmark and elaboration of short-mid term synergy plan.



Besides his role in strategic procurement and technology, Etienne has developed an expertise in the telecommunication. He has authored presentations on “Networks topologies & technologies” and “Telecom trends and infrastructure market development 2020”.



Mes compétences :

achats

télécommunication

sourcing

mobile

benchmark

innovation

Gestion de projet

Logistique

internet