Etienne VINCENS DE TAPOL

Paris

Etienne is a highly accomplished executive with 20 years international telecoms, technology and innovation experience. He is working with boards and management teams across Europe, Middle-East and Africa to drive strategic and operational efficiency programs. He has a strong combination of technical and business skills, and proven experience in numerous performance improvement programs in both technology and business.
Etienne is one of the founders of BuyIn, the procurement joint-venture between Deutsche Telekom & Orange. Etienne was instrumental in the set-up of the procurement JV, responsible for the network procurement organizational blueprint, processes, benchmark and elaboration of short-mid term synergy plan.

Besides his role in strategic procurement and technology, Etienne has developed an expertise in the telecommunication. He has authored presentations on “Networks topologies & technologies” and “Telecom trends and infrastructure market development 2020”.

achats
télécommunication
sourcing
mobile
benchmark
innovation
Gestion de projet
Logistique
internet

  • Orange France - SVP Strategy & Development

    Finance | Paris 2019 - maintenant Head of Corporate Strategy, strategic plan, infrastructure strategy and business development

  • Orange Jordan - CIO & CITNO

    Technique | Paris 2016 - maintenant Chief IT Officer (CIO) and deputy Chief IT & Network Officer

  • BuyIn - SVP Procurement & Business Development

    Direction générale | Bonn & Issy-Les-Moulineaux 2015 - 2016 Leading end-to-end procurement on digital home & platforms products and services including set-top boxes (STB), residential gateways (IAD) as well as TV, Smart Home, Voice & Data devices, platforms and applications.

  • BUYIN (JV Orange - Deutsche Telekom) - SVP Procurement "Service Platforms"

    Direction générale | 2011 - 2014 BUYIN is the Brussels-based procurement joint venture between Deutsche Telekom and France Télécom-Orange. The parent companies have pooled their procurement activities in the areas of terminal devices, mobile communications networks and service platforms

  • Orange Group - VP Network Procurement

    Autre | Paris 2010 - 2011 total expenditure €5Bn+ in 30 countries en Europe, Middle-East and Africa (~€3.5Bn+ addressed at corporate level) - 65 buyers and category managers - reporting to the EVP Group Sourcing & Supply Chain

  • Orange Group - Director Procurement

    Autre | Paris 2007 - 2010 Sourcing Domain Director in charge of services platforms and innovation, reporting to the Executive Vice President Sourcing & Supply Chain of the France Telecom - Orange Group. The domain supports the "strategic marketing" function on all innovation projects fixed/mobile/internet.

  • France Telecom Group - Director - integrated operator telecom sourcing

    2005 - 2007 Lead transversal telecom sourcing on Orange integrated footprint (United-Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain) and responsible for Orange Business Service international voice services. Management: 3 teams of international buyers located in 7 countries - €800m baseline

  • France Telecom Group - Network Capacity and Traffic Commodity Manager

    2004 - 2005 - Sourcing project leader on a strategic category covering all purchases to carriers and operators which amounts to 6.9 b€ in 2004
    - Responsible for the development of the global sourcing policy on national connectivity and voice traffic that aims at leveraging France Telecom Group BUs expenses into corporate sourcing contracts

  • France Telecom Group - Switching Equipment and Releases Commodity Manager

    2003 - 2004 - Purchasing manager on a core network category which amounts to 200 M€ on hardware, software and field operation services
    - Responsible for the corporate strategy and sourcing process (category profile, sourcing strategy, supplier portfolio, development of levers, negotiation)
    - Negotiation of international framework agreements with strategic telecom suppliers (i.e. Alcatel, Nokia, Ericsson, Lucent, Siemens, Nortel)

  • Cofratel - Purchasing Manager NTIC

    1998 - 2002 - Purchasing Manager in charge of direct (Network, Telecom) and non-direct expenses (G&A) for 60 M€
    - Category Manager in charge of network systems (Cisco Systems, Nortel Networks) and IT (HP, Compaq) for about 20 M€
    - Contract Negotiator in charge of the network strategy in which optimisation of supply chain with international vendors
    - Decrease of supplier’s portfolio of –40% to ensure volume concentration and facilitate joint process improvement

