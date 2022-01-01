Fabienne RINGENBACH

-
QVC
- DRH
2012 - maintenant
Creer et installer une chaine de television americaine en France
Developper le network et actions de lobbying
Mettre en place la meilleure strategie
-
BULL
- DRH Moyen-Orient, Asia, Afrique, Amériques
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2010 - 2012
Design and implement the local HR strategy :
• Detection et management des talents
• Develop employees’ skills
• Support management to grow their business
• Manage an acquisition in Egypt from the due diligence to the integration of employees,
• Design and implement a succession planning program
• Optimize ressources / budget
• Improve the international mobility / recruitment policies
• Manage an international team of 4 HRD’s (France, Morocco, US, Brazil)
-
Lawson - Intentia
- DRH Europe du Sud
2006 - 2010
Design and implement the local HR with the area Executive Committee
• Supervision des relations sociales (France, Spain)
• Externalize, transfer and/or out source some departments or businesses
• Drive the annual Employee Opinion Survey
• Coordinate and analyze exit interviews to improve both business and strategy
• Lead the performance management program
• Set up new profit sharing programs
• Develop and implement a new culture and values
• Drive workers council negotiations and relationships
• Manage a team of 2 HR managers (France, Spain)
-
SPL WorldGroup - Oracle Utilities
- DRH EMEA
2003 - 2006
Adapt and implement the HR strategy
• Managing work continuity plans throughout disasters
• Develop an international assignment/transfer policies
• Designing creative retention plans for key employees
• Adapting the US practices and policies to local laws and regulations (sexual harassment, code of conduct, contracts, …)
• Design the annual HR budget
-
Netscape - AOL Time Warner
- RRH EMEA - APAC
1998 - 2003
Roll out of the HR strategy
• Implement the various mergers and acquisitions
• Ensure the retention of key employees
• Define and adapt the Comp&Ben policies in new countries (India, PRC,…)
• Drive the various restructuring plans
-
Renault
- Responsable recrutement - outplacement
Boulogne-Billancourt
1994 - 1998