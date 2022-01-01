Menu

Fabienne RINGENBACH

PARIS

Entreprises

  • QVC - DRH

    2012 - maintenant Creer et installer une chaine de television americaine en France
    Developper le network et actions de lobbying
    Mettre en place la meilleure strategie

  • BULL - DRH Moyen-Orient, Asia, Afrique, Amériques

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2010 - 2012 Design and implement the local HR strategy :
    • Detection et management des talents
    • Develop employees’ skills
    • Support management to grow their business
    • Manage an acquisition in Egypt from the due diligence to the integration of employees,
    • Design and implement a succession planning program
    • Optimize ressources / budget
    • Improve the international mobility / recruitment policies
    • Manage an international team of 4 HRD’s (France, Morocco, US, Brazil)

  • Lawson - Intentia - DRH Europe du Sud

    2006 - 2010 Design and implement the local HR with the area Executive Committee
    • Supervision des relations sociales (France, Spain)
    • Externalize, transfer and/or out source some departments or businesses
    • Drive the annual Employee Opinion Survey
    • Coordinate and analyze exit interviews to improve both business and strategy
    • Lead the performance management program
    • Set up new profit sharing programs
    • Develop and implement a new culture and values
    • Drive workers council negotiations and relationships
    • Manage a team of 2 HR managers (France, Spain)

  • SPL WorldGroup - Oracle Utilities - DRH EMEA

    2003 - 2006 Adapt and implement the HR strategy
    • Managing work continuity plans throughout disasters
    • Develop an international assignment/transfer policies
    • Designing creative retention plans for key employees
    • Adapting the US practices and policies to local laws and regulations (sexual harassment, code of conduct, contracts, …)
    • Design the annual HR budget

  • Netscape - AOL Time Warner - RRH EMEA - APAC

    1998 - 2003 Roll out of the HR strategy
    • Implement the various mergers and acquisitions
    • Ensure the retention of key employees
    • Define and adapt the Comp&Ben policies in new countries (India, PRC,…)
    • Drive the various restructuring plans

  • Renault - Responsable recrutement - outplacement

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1994 - 1998

