Farouk BOURBOUNA

DOHA, QATAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit
Cognos
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion
Finance
HFM
Microsoft Pack Office
SAP
Système d'Information

Entreprises

  • Foure Lagadec Qatar WLL - Finance Manager

    2010 - maintenant Key Responsabilities:
    - Devising and implementing financial policies, systems and procedures to enhance the company’s financial sustainability and growth.
    - Establishing and enhancing strong systems/processes in line with business needs, facilitating financial analysis and providing timely/accurate management reporting.
    - Analyzing key finance performance indicators/trends such as cross division comparisons including establishing financial benchmarks of acceptable performance and comparison of actual results to budget.
    - Streamlining and controlling budgeting process, ensuring timeliness, accuracy, and consistency, analyzing variance, and suggesting corrective actions.
    - Preparing and reviewing P&L and associated financial statements, summaries, other cost-benefit analysis and financial management reports drafted as per organizational policies and procedures.
    - Evaluating financial risk, creating contingency plans and financial buffer to cover future risk, thus enforcing fiscal discipline within the group.
    - Coordinating with external auditors and providing them with accurate financial information to ensure smooth execution of the auditing process.
    - Keeping abreast of all pertinent legislation, rules, regulations, and court decisions that may relate to organizations financial affairs functions.

  • SNOP - Contrôleur de Gestion Commerce/Projets

    Villepinte 2009 - 2009 Tâches effectuées : - Réalisation des clôtures mensuelles, production du reporting - Analyse des écarts - Analyse des marges - Elaboration des prévisions économiques, comptables et financières des projets en cours d’industrialisation - Support auprès des équipes opérationnelles - Développement des outils de gestion et d’analyse

  • Régie Immobilière de la Ville de Paris (RIVP) - Financial Controller

    2008 - 2009 Key Responsabilities:
    - Preparation of monthly reporting, quarterly financial position and annual audited accounts (Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, Depreciations...).
    - Gap and margins analysis to clarify the current financial situation to the top management.
    - Proposing solutions for charges reduction and developing management tools (dashbord).
    - Setting up the ERP Cognos and validating the functional tests.
    - Writing procedures in order to facilitate the navigation on the new ERP for the accountants.
    - Supporting on financial’s subjects to operational teams on the different agencies and sites.

  • Groupe Casino - Consultant Interne SAP Maîtrise d'Ouvrage Finance

    Saint-Étienne 2007 - 2008 Tâches effectuées :
    - Reprise historique des données sur Hyperion Financial Management
    - Assistance aux chefs de projets fonctionnels dans le cadre du déploiement de SAP
    - Recette/ paramétrage de SAP, formation des futurs utilisateurs, hotline SAP, suivi du déploiement de l’ERP sur l’ensemble des sociétés du Groupe

