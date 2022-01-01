Farouk BOURBOUNA

Mes compétences :
Audit
Cognos
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion
Finance
HFM
Microsoft Pack Office
SAP
Système d'Information
Entreprises
Foure Lagadec Qatar WLL
- Finance Manager
2010 - maintenantKey Responsabilities:
- Devising and implementing financial policies, systems and procedures to enhance the company’s financial sustainability and growth.
- Establishing and enhancing strong systems/processes in line with business needs, facilitating financial analysis and providing timely/accurate management reporting.
- Analyzing key finance performance indicators/trends such as cross division comparisons including establishing financial benchmarks of acceptable performance and comparison of actual results to budget.
- Streamlining and controlling budgeting process, ensuring timeliness, accuracy, and consistency, analyzing variance, and suggesting corrective actions.
- Preparing and reviewing P&L and associated financial statements, summaries, other cost-benefit analysis and financial management reports drafted as per organizational policies and procedures.
- Evaluating financial risk, creating contingency plans and financial buffer to cover future risk, thus enforcing fiscal discipline within the group.
- Coordinating with external auditors and providing them with accurate financial information to ensure smooth execution of the auditing process.
- Keeping abreast of all pertinent legislation, rules, regulations, and court decisions that may relate to organizations financial affairs functions.
SNOP
- Contrôleur de Gestion Commerce/Projets
Villepinte2009 - 2009Tâches effectuées : - Réalisation des clôtures mensuelles, production du reporting - Analyse des écarts - Analyse des marges - Elaboration des prévisions économiques, comptables et financières des projets en cours d’industrialisation - Support auprès des équipes opérationnelles - Développement des outils de gestion et d’analyse
Régie Immobilière de la Ville de Paris (RIVP)
- Financial Controller
2008 - 2009Key Responsabilities:
- Preparation of monthly reporting, quarterly financial position and annual audited accounts (Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, Depreciations...).
- Gap and margins analysis to clarify the current financial situation to the top management.
- Proposing solutions for charges reduction and developing management tools (dashbord).
- Setting up the ERP Cognos and validating the functional tests.
- Writing procedures in order to facilitate the navigation on the new ERP for the accountants.
- Supporting on financial’s subjects to operational teams on the different agencies and sites.
Groupe Casino
- Consultant Interne SAP Maîtrise d'Ouvrage Finance
Saint-Étienne2007 - 2008Tâches effectuées :
- Reprise historique des données sur Hyperion Financial Management
- Assistance aux chefs de projets fonctionnels dans le cadre du déploiement de SAP
- Recette/ paramétrage de SAP, formation des futurs utilisateurs, hotline SAP, suivi du déploiement de l’ERP sur l’ensemble des sociétés du Groupe