Florence DIDIER-GALINIER

MONTPELLIER

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • IRTS LR - Responsable SERVICE INFORMATION METIERS ADMISSIONS AFFILIATION SELECTIONS

    2003 - maintenant

  • IRTS LR (institut regional de formation en travail social) - Responsable PÔLE RESSOURCES VAE EN TRAVAIL SOCIAL LR

    2003 - maintenant

  • CEAS (centre d'études et d'actions sociales) - Formatrice

    2002 - 2003

  • ECOLE INTERNATIONALE BILINGUE BOSTON - Professeur des écoles

    1992 - 1996

  • CAISSE ALLOCATIONS FAMILIALES montpellier - Conseillere en économie sociale et familiale

    1987 - 1998

  • Lycee ST JOSEPH - SETES - Professeur

    1986 - 1987

  • Lycee CAMARGUES- NÎMES - Professeur

    1985 - 1986

  • Mairie de montpellier - maisons pour tous - Formatrice créatrice vêtements

    1984 - 1991

Formations

  • CNAM Paris : Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Master II EUROPEEN DE RECHERCHE EN FORMATION DES ADULTES

  • Université Montpellier III - Paul Valéry

    2000 - 2001 DESS CONCEPTION CONDUITE PROJETS EN INTERMEDIATION SOCIALE

  • Université Montpellier III - Paul Valéry (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 1998 - 2000 LICENCE AES - MAITRISE AES

  • Université LAVAL, Canada

    Québec 1997 - 1998 LICENCE EN GERONTOLOGIE

  • UNIVERSITE DU MASSACHUSSETS (Boston)

    Boston 1992 - 1993 DU enfance et handicap

  • Irts Languedoc Roussillon IRTS

    Montpellier 1981 - 1984 BTS et diplôme d'ėtat de CONSEILLERE EN ECONOMIE SOCIALE ET FAMILIALE

