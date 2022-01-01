Florence DIDIER-GALINIER

-
IRTS LR
- Responsable SERVICE INFORMATION METIERS ADMISSIONS AFFILIATION SELECTIONS
2003 - maintenant
-
IRTS LR (institut regional de formation en travail social)
- Responsable PÔLE RESSOURCES VAE EN TRAVAIL SOCIAL LR
2003 - maintenant
-
CEAS (centre d'études et d'actions sociales)
- Formatrice
2002 - 2003
-
ECOLE INTERNATIONALE BILINGUE BOSTON
- Professeur des écoles
1992 - 1996
-
CAISSE ALLOCATIONS FAMILIALES montpellier
- Conseillere en économie sociale et familiale
1987 - 1998
-
Lycee ST JOSEPH - SETES
- Professeur
1986 - 1987
-
Lycee CAMARGUES- NÎMES
- Professeur
1985 - 1986
-
Mairie de montpellier - maisons pour tous
- Formatrice créatrice vêtements
1984 - 1991