Florence FRANCO

Après une expérience réussie de 4 ans en tant qu'entrepreneur dans le secteur de l'enseignement à Paris, je poursuis mon activité et mon entreprise Cap sur le Français à Toulouse, principalement par skype.



I have over four years experience in Paris as a French teacher with my company « Cap sur le Français »Array,capsurlefrancais.com created in 2010. Now I am teaching in Toulouse and by skype.

"Cap sur le français" is a personalized French learning method for students at any level. After a concise evaluation of your learning needs, I create a completely tailor-made educational project with you.

I have taught more than fifty students of all nationalities and ages.

All your learning French needs, both personal and professional, will be the subject of a course offer :

- General French (everyday life situations)

- French for professional purposes (legal, business, medical, and French for the hotel industry and tourism ; learning focused on vocabulary)

- Made-to-measure French courses adapted to your specific needs (global communication in specific situations. Examples; job interview training, how to write your resume and cover letter …)

- Conversations

- Phonetics and pronunciation

- Exam and certification preparation courses (DELF, DALF...)



I provide courses at all levels (from A1 to C2).



Students will be taught only in French. Total immersion was proven efficient to learn French.



Learning on skype : I will send all documents to you by mail before each lesson (dialog, grammar lessons ...). You will also receive links to practice French on the Internet.

After each lesson, I will send to you the transcript where you will find all we have worked during the lesson.

You can send your exercices to me by mail in pdf or in.jpeg files.



Fees :

40 euros/hour (conversation + grammar lessons, corrections, ...)

30 euros/ hour(conversation)

Invoices are made out.

In order to precise your needs in French, the first rendez-vous is free.



