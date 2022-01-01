Menu

Florence GREGEOIS

PARIS

Florence brings more than 14 years of experience in global communications, whether it is in strategic counsel, reputation management and program roll-out.

With strong brand perception and visibility driven actions for her clients in food, tourism, luxury and IT industries, Florence enjoys meeting challenges and recommending creative initiatives.

Her ability for story telling and her skills in foreign languages allow her to capture the identity of the market players she is working for, develop in-depth market knowledge and create alignment between the objectives of her clients and the expectations of the various market players (stakeholders / influencers / media / consumers…), maximizing qualitative coverage.

Prior to joining Porter Novelli France, Florence had worked for 5 years within FleishmanHillard for clients such as Egypt Tourism Authority, Etihad Airways, WISE (education), Qela (luxury), Ralph Lauren, sodastream, etc.

She also worked in public relations for Euro RSCG, Grayling and Concept Thompson Corp.

Florence is graduated from ISCOM, speaks fluently English and has a strong conversational knowledge in Italian.

Key client experience:

- Tourism / leisure: Etihad Airways, Egypt Tourism Authority, Al Shaqab
- Luxury / beauty: Galderma, Ralph Lauren, QELA
- Food: Almond Board of California, sodastream
- IT: Brother, AT&T, HP, Microsoft, Navico, Pioneer, Polaroid, Orange
- Education: World Innovation Summit for Education - WISE
- Biotechnologies: 3M


Mes compétences :
Contenus rédactionnels
Evénementiel/
Langues
Conseil

Entreprises

  • Porter Novelli Paris - Account Director

    2014 - maintenant

  • FLEISHMAN HILLARD PARIS - Public relations Senior Account Manager

    2009 - 2014 To provide tailored creative and impactful PR and digital consulting and initiative roll-out. To meet difficult challenges and reach high objectives are amongst my priorities.

    - PR and digital recommendations and roll-out
    - Coordination and management of consultants
    - Development of messaging plateforms and stories
    - Media relations and visility development
    - Partnership development, negociation and implementation
    - Market observation and analysis
    - Communication audit and campaign qualitative and quantitative analysis and ROI
    - Business development
    - Budget management

  • FLEISHMAN HILLARD PARIS - Free lance PR consultant, editor and interpreter

    2004 - 2008 Ref.: Egyptian Tourism Authority, Etihad Airways, Palm, BrainLab, AT&T, Sun Microsystems

  • CONCEPT HILL & KNOWLTON - PR Consultant

    2002 - 2004 References: Pioneer, Orange, BBC World, Festival Croisières

  • GRAYLING EURO RSCG - PR Consultant

    2001 - 2002 References: Microsoft Mobility Division, Microsoft Office Systems and Softwares

Formations

  • ISCOM (Paris)

    Paris 1999 - 2000 Module médias (Bac + 3)

