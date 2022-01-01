Florence GREGEOIS

Florence brings more than 14 years of experience in global communications, whether it is in strategic counsel, reputation management and program roll-out.



With strong brand perception and visibility driven actions for her clients in food, tourism, luxury and IT industries, Florence enjoys meeting challenges and recommending creative initiatives.



Her ability for story telling and her skills in foreign languages allow her to capture the identity of the market players she is working for, develop in-depth market knowledge and create alignment between the objectives of her clients and the expectations of the various market players (stakeholders / influencers / media / consumers…), maximizing qualitative coverage.



Prior to joining Porter Novelli France, Florence had worked for 5 years within FleishmanHillard for clients such as Egypt Tourism Authority, Etihad Airways, WISE (education), Qela (luxury), Ralph Lauren, sodastream, etc.



She also worked in public relations for Euro RSCG, Grayling and Concept Thompson Corp.



Florence is graduated from ISCOM, speaks fluently English and has a strong conversational knowledge in Italian.



Key client experience:



- Tourism / leisure: Etihad Airways, Egypt Tourism Authority, Al Shaqab

- Luxury / beauty: Galderma, Ralph Lauren, QELA

- Food: Almond Board of California, sodastream

- IT: Brother, AT&T, HP, Microsoft, Navico, Pioneer, Polaroid, Orange

- Education: World Innovation Summit for Education - WISE

- Biotechnologies: 3M





Mes compétences :

Contenus rédactionnels

Evénementiel/

Langues

Conseil