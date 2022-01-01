Menu

Florence HILL

LYON

Mes compétences :
Marketing relationnel
Promotion des ventes
Prospection commerciale
Traduction anglais français

Entreprises

  • Phoenix Integration - Sales and Marketing Administrator

    2017 - maintenant Reception / Office Administration / Event coordinator / Lead Generation / Communication / Maintenance Renewals / Invoice and cash collection / Produce and update marketing material / Sales process.

  • ESI Group - Assistante commerciale & marketing

    Le Cannet 2008 - 2016 Prospection téléphonique, prise de rendez-vous qualifiés et détection de projets.
    Saisie, qualification et suivi des leads.
    Promotion des évènements marketing : salon, expositions, webinaires.
    Plan et suivi des actions de prospection.
    Assistance au processus de vente :
    Tenue et maintien des bases de données en collaboration avec les ingénieurs commerciaux et le service marketing.
    Préparation et suivi des offres commerciales, constitution des dossiers de réponse aux appels d’offres. Enregistrement des commandes.
    Tenue des dossiers et documents commerciaux. Préparation des rapports des ingénieurs commerciaux et gestion des reportings d'activités.

  • KOMET - Assistante commerciale

    PIZANCON 2008 - 2008 Remplacement CDD de 6 mois.
    Gestion et suivi des commandes, réalisation des propositions commerciales.
    Traitement des factures, recouvrements, relances fournisseurs.
    Interface entre le service client, les commerciaux et le groupe (Allemagne).

  • ACIES Consulting Group - Assistante commerciale

    2005 - 2008 Qualification, prospection et prise de rendez-vous auprès des décideurs (Grands Comptes).
    Visite des clients et prospects/ Participation à des salons.
    Envoi et suivi des offres commerciales : devis, contrats, réponses aux appels d’offres.
    Mise en place d’indicateurs de performance dans le cadre des processus qualité.
    Assistance au montage et au management de « Projets Européens de Recherche ».

  • Groupe JLF - Assistante commerciale de direction

    2004 - 2004 Responsable de l’application de la politique tarifaire auprès des commerciaux.
    Elaboration des offres et négociation des contrats avec les clients de la Grande Distribution.
    Interface entre les chefs de rayon, les merchandiseurs et le directeur commercial.
    Suivi et analyse des statistiques de vente.

  • GL Events - Assistante commerciale

    Brignais 2002 - 2004 GL Events Lyon :
    Réalisation d’actions de commercialisation : mailing, télémarketing, visites clients.
    Secrétariat et prise d’informations pour tout dossier de manifestation.
    Participation à l’étude et à l’élaboration des offres et plans commerciaux.

    GL Events UK :
    Relances téléphoniques des prospects et clients actifs.
    Gestion des commandes, facturation et organisation des livraisons.
    Liaison entre les fournisseurs et le gestionnaire des stocks.
    Traductrice en Français/ Anglais à l’écrit et à l’oral.

  • PERSONNA INTERNATIONAL - Responsable des ventes Grande Bretagne et Europe

    2000 - 2002 Prise de commandes et organisation logistique des livraisons à l’export.
    Visite des clients en binôme avec le directeur des ventes.
    Mise à jour de reportings et tableaux de bord pour la société mère (USA).

  • PENN NYLA - Chargé relationnel des ventes à l'export

    2000 - 2000 Analyse des besoins et traitement des demandes client.
    Enregistrement des commandes et organisation des livraisons.
    Gestion des stocks et des approvisionnements.

Formations

Réseau