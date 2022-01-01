Florence HILL

About Phoenix Integration.

INTEGRATE EXPLORE ORGANIZE.



We are the framework for Model-Based Engineering. With ModelCenter® by Phoenix Integration you can integrate your engineering simulation tools, explore your product designs, and organize your engineering knowledge. Achieve a true Model-Based Engineering development process with Phoenix Integration's easy-to-use, flexible set of software applications. Shorten design cycles, reduce errors and development costs, all while improving product performance and quality.



Mes compétences :

Marketing relationnel

Promotion des ventes

Prospection commerciale

Traduction anglais français