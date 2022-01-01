Menu

Florence LANTUÉJOUL

MANAMA

En résumé

Team spirit, determined, love challenges. Looking for a Sales and Marketing position in Hospitality.

Mes compétences :
tourisme
DYNAMISME
Vente
Développement commercial
Hôtellerie
Marketing
luxe
Internet
Négociation
Danse
Communication
Management

Entreprises

  • Marriott executive Appartments Manama - PR & Marketing Executive

    2013 - maintenant

  • JW Marriott Cannes & AC Hotel Ambassadeur Antibes-Juan les Pins - Sales Coordinator

    2013 - 2013 Serve as the point of contact for clients and communicate with them by phone and email to promote both properties.
    Site inspection of potential incoming group, or corporate agreements, for both properties
    Promote both properties through emails and phone calls
    In charge of leisure market and special corporate local accounts.
    Negotiated for 2014 special corporate and leisure rates in face to face.
    Dealing with conflicts and specific requests of FIT contracts.
    Weekly production reports of several markets
    Building new relationship, and loyalty with contracting managers

  • JW Marriott Cannes & AC Hotel AMbassadeur Antibes-Juan Les Pins - Trainee

    2012 - 2013 Promote awareness of brand image internally and externally for the JW Marriott and the AC Hotel brands.
    Follow-up on e-commerce reports with the e-commerce manager on how to improve our e-reputation through SEO and social networks like Facebook
    Organised customer event with a defined budget of euro 10 000
    Action plan F&B activities for both properties, communicate internally and externally about a new concept restaurant.
    Update official website, with pictures, texts, offers with Epic and Brandworks. Oversee other websites (tour operators, e-channels, tourism office) to keep them updated.
  • VILLA MAILLOT - EXTRA - Waitress at the bar, and for breakfast service

    2012 - 2012

  • MARRIOTT PARIS RIVE GAUCHE HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER - Trainee Event department

    2011 - 2012 Updating "Banquet order function" in the planning software "Opera"
    Participate in the validation of performance with internal operational teams
    Prepares customer appointments and visits with business event Manager
    Updating Banquet order function in the planning software Opera, of corporate, leisure and social events (GSK, Miki Travel)
    Follow-up with satisfaction survey, and billing
    In charge of small groups including until 100 persons (Thales)
    Assisting for bigger event until 2000 persons
    Facing clients (pre-con, post-con, sales visits…)

  • MARRIOTT PARIS RIVE GAUCHE HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER - Trainee and employee at Front Desk

    2010 - 2011 Front desk and Back office: Room control (manage individuals check-in, dispute, billing follow up) and Tour Coordinator (manage corporate and leisure groups upcoming, billing follow up)
    Retain customers by explaining the Marriott Rewards program and the inscribing
    Sell rooms and upsell to ensure the best fill rate (3rd best up seller among 27 persons)
    Greet customers, observe the procedures, standards and values Marriott
    Integrated in a 30 persons multicultural team

  • INTERFACE TOURISM - POLE HOTELLERIE - STAGE COMMERCIAL & MARKETING

    2009 - 2010 Company sales representative for two luxury hotels in Morocco: L'Heure Bleue Palais - Relais & Chateaux (Essaouira) and Palais Dar Ambre (Marrakech)
    Canvassing wedding planners segment
    Facing B to B with the manager, then alone with travel agencies
    Follow-up of groups with DMC
    Preparation and participation in trade fairs and workshops (Wedding Fair at the Carrousel)

  • HOTEL MARIGNAN CHAMPS-ELYSEES - STAGE COMMERCIAL & MARKETING

    2008 - 2009 Home booklet for new employees
    Creation of factsheets in French, English, and for Russian market.
    Assist to develop new restaurant concept in local area (competitive intelligence, new menu, internal collaterals)
    Expense report, benchmark, monthly production markets

  • CRIOM - Employée à temps partiel

    2007 - 2007 - enregistrement de factures
    - envoi de courrier à l'international
    - analyse du C.A. par rapport à l'année précédente

  • Maiffret Champs-Elysees (master chocolatier) - Waitress - cashier

    2007 - 2009 Week-end job
    POS and inventory management
    Inform and advice guests in different languages
    Service attitude indoor, and outdoor

  • Monoprix - Ddelicatessen seller

    Clichy 2006 - 2007

Formations

  • EFHC

    Paris 2011 - 2013 MASTER

    Communication, Web-marketing, e-business, management, SEO, SEA, negotiation, management database, business strategy, geopolitics

  • EFHT Ecole Française D'Hotesse Et De Tourisme (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 LICENCE

    Tourism, catering, revenue, marketing, human resources, oenology, service attitude, management, accounting, some classes in English.
    Chinese and Russian lessons.

  • IEMI - CMH

    Paris 2007 - 2010 BACHELOR

  • Lycée Sainte Ursule Louise Bettignies

    Paris 2000 - 2007 BAC S - A level biology option

