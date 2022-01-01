Florence LANTUÉJOUL

JW Marriott Cannes & AC Hotel Ambassadeur Antibes-Juan les Pins
- Sales Coordinator
2013 - 2013Serve as the point of contact for clients and communicate with them by phone and email to promote both properties.
Site inspection of potential incoming group, or corporate agreements, for both properties
Promote both properties through emails and phone calls
In charge of leisure market and special corporate local accounts.
Negotiated for 2014 special corporate and leisure rates in face to face.
Dealing with conflicts and specific requests of FIT contracts.
Weekly production reports of several markets
Building new relationship, and loyalty with contracting managers
JW Marriott Cannes & AC Hotel AMbassadeur Antibes-Juan Les Pins
- Trainee
2012 - 2013Promote awareness of brand image internally and externally for the JW Marriott and the AC Hotel brands.
Follow-up on e-commerce reports with the e-commerce manager on how to improve our e-reputation through SEO and social networks like Facebook
Organised customer event with a defined budget of euro 10 000
Action plan F&B activities for both properties, communicate internally and externally about a new concept restaurant.
Update official website, with pictures, texts, offers with Epic and Brandworks. Oversee other websites (tour operators, e-channels, tourism office) to keep them updated.
Follow-up on e-commerce reports with the e-commerce manager on how to improve our e-reputation through SEO and social networks like Facebook
VILLA MAILLOT
- EXTRA - Waitress at the bar, and for breakfast service
2012 - 2012
MARRIOTT PARIS RIVE GAUCHE HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER
- Trainee Event department
2011 - 2012Updating "Banquet order function" in the planning software "Opera"
Participate in the validation of performance with internal operational teams
Prepares customer appointments and visits with business event Manager
Updating Banquet order function in the planning software Opera, of corporate, leisure and social events (GSK, Miki Travel)
Follow-up with satisfaction survey, and billing
Participate in the validation of performance with internal operational teams
Prepares customer appointments and visits with event Manager
In charge of small groups including until 100 persons (Thales)
Assisting for bigger event until 2000 persons
Facing clients (pre-con, post-con, sales visits…)
MARRIOTT PARIS RIVE GAUCHE HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER
- Trainee and employee at Front Desk
2010 - 2011Front desk and Back office: Room control (manage individuals check-in, dispute, billing follow up) and Tour Coordinator (manage corporate and leisure groups upcoming, billing follow up)
Retain customers by explaining the Marriott Rewards program and the inscribing
Sell rooms and upsell to ensure the best fill rate (3rd best up seller among 27 persons)
Greet customers, observe the procedures, standards and values Marriott
Integrated in a 30 persons multicultural team
INTERFACE TOURISM - POLE HOTELLERIE
- STAGE COMMERCIAL & MARKETING
2009 - 2010Company sales representative for two luxury hotels in Morocco: L'Heure Bleue Palais - Relais & Chateaux (Essaouira) and Palais Dar Ambre (Marrakech)
Canvassing wedding planners segment
Facing B to B with the manager, then alone with travel agencies
Follow-up of groups with DMC
Preparation and participation in trade fairs and workshops (Wedding Fair at the Carrousel)
HOTEL MARIGNAN CHAMPS-ELYSEES
- STAGE COMMERCIAL & MARKETING
2008 - 2009Home booklet for new employees
Creation of factsheets in French, English, and for Russian market.
Assist to develop new restaurant concept in local area (competitive intelligence, new menu, internal collaterals)
Expense report, benchmark, monthly production markets
CRIOM
- Employée à temps partiel
2007 - 2007- enregistrement de factures
- envoi de courrier à l'international
- analyse du C.A. par rapport à l'année précédente