Francis OLIVIER

14 years experience in the aeronautical/automotive industry



Project management:

- Responsible for Work Packages consolidation, establishment and monitoring of schedule/costs, recovery plan and risk management, and stakeholder coordination within European organization

- Analysis of technical change requests, offer proposal and customer negotiation



Product design and industrialisation:

- Development of new products, supplier coordination

- Manufacturing tool development, start-up and process optimization for profitability



Material sciences (plastics, composites, glass, metals, ceramics) and processes (injection, moulding, bonding...)



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Développement produit

Industrialisation

Offres commerciales

Science des matériaux

Plasturgie

Aéronautique

Automobile

Project Management Office