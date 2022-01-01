Menu

Francis OLIVIER

Courbevoie

En résumé

14 years experience in the aeronautical/automotive industry

Project management:
- Responsible for Work Packages consolidation, establishment and monitoring of schedule/costs, recovery plan and risk management, and stakeholder coordination within European organization
- Analysis of technical change requests, offer proposal and customer negotiation

Product design and industrialisation:
- Development of new products, supplier coordination
- Manufacturing tool development, start-up and process optimization for profitability

Material sciences (plastics, composites, glass, metals, ceramics) and processes (injection, moulding, bonding...)

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Développement produit
Industrialisation
Offres commerciales
Science des matériaux
Plasturgie
Aéronautique
Automobile
Project Management Office

Entreprises

  • Assystem - Inboard System Design Responsible – NH90 helicopter

    Courbevoie 2011 - maintenant Development and qualification of new equipments within the cockpit perimeter (seat, crew raft

  • Assystem - Customization Project Manager – Super-Puma helicopter

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2011 Leader of the development activities for the integration of avionic systems and mission equipments

  • Assystem - Vehicle Sub-Project Manager TIGER HAD/HAP

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2010 Responsible of the project management for helicopters in development phase (HAD TIGER) and product improvements (HAP TIGER)
    Project leader for modifications related to the enhanced engine integration: technical topics (cowlings, fuselage, dynamics, equipments)

  • Inoplast (Plastic Omnium group) - Composites Industrial Project Manager

    2000 - 2006 Technical manager project for the development, industrialization and manufacturing of automotive composite structural products
    - Development of new products, definition of industrial resources, installation of production line, technical interface with customer: BMW Series 6 (Coupé + Convertible)
    - Improvement of the profitability of projects in serial phase: PSA, RENAULT, VOLVO
    - Technology transfer at a Chinese partner and starting of the installations: PSA 307

  • General Electric Plastics (Netherlands) - Training course Engineer R & D

    2000 - 2000

  • Lehrstuhl für Kunststofftechnik (Germany) - Training course Engineer R & D

    1999 - 1999

Formations

