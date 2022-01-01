Francis OLIVIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Tholonet dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
14 years experience in the aeronautical/automotive industry
Project management:
- Responsible for Work Packages consolidation, establishment and monitoring of schedule/costs, recovery plan and risk management, and stakeholder coordination within European organization
- Analysis of technical change requests, offer proposal and customer negotiation
Product design and industrialisation:
- Development of new products, supplier coordination
- Manufacturing tool development, start-up and process optimization for profitability
Material sciences (plastics, composites, glass, metals, ceramics) and processes (injection, moulding, bonding...)
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Développement produit
Industrialisation
Offres commerciales
Science des matériaux
Plasturgie
Aéronautique
Automobile
Project Management Office