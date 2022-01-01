Francis WEILL

I have over 25 years of successful and diversified experience in the telecommunications and IT markets with a strong expertise of driving profitable growth through innovation and leading change to adapt to market trends in the "multi-speed" world. My passion as an emotional intelligent strategic thinker enables me to implement innovation and to develop new revenue streams across many structures. My focus is to drive profitable growth for customers. I strongly believe in value-based customer strategy that drives business actions and results in the technology sector.

I'm currently working for Colt Technology Services, one of the leading IT and Networks services companies supporting customers to achieve their goals and to increase their competitiveness. Faced with economic headwinds, many businesses continue to seek growth by extending their existing product lines and brands, as well as by entering new geographic regions. My vision is to help businesses focuses on simplifying IT infrastructures for customers to make their operational activities easier.



My Specialties:

• Senior Commercial, Operational Leadership

• Full P&L, Budget Stewardship

• Strategic Planning & Implementation

• Innovation & Change Management

• Talent, People, Process Improvement

• International Sales Management

• New Business - Channel Development

• Contract & Bid Leadership

• Supply Chain Management



Mes compétences :

Hosting

Strategie

Big Data

Telecom

Cloud Computing

Marketing

SaaS

Managed Services

Grid computing

Vente