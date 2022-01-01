Menu

Francis WEILL

MALAKOFF CEDEX

En résumé

I have over 25 years of successful and diversified experience in the telecommunications and IT markets with a strong expertise of driving profitable growth through innovation and leading change to adapt to market trends in the "multi-speed" world. My passion as an emotional intelligent strategic thinker enables me to implement innovation and to develop new revenue streams across many structures. My focus is to drive profitable growth for customers. I strongly believe in value-based customer strategy that drives business actions and results in the technology sector.
I'm currently working for Colt Technology Services, one of the leading IT and Networks services companies supporting customers to achieve their goals and to increase their competitiveness. Faced with economic headwinds, many businesses continue to seek growth by extending their existing product lines and brands, as well as by entering new geographic regions. My vision is to help businesses focuses on simplifying IT infrastructures for customers to make their operational activities easier.

My Specialties:
• Senior Commercial, Operational Leadership
• Full P&L, Budget Stewardship
• Strategic Planning & Implementation
• Innovation & Change Management
• Talent, People, Process Improvement
• International Sales Management
• New Business - Channel Development
• Contract & Bid Leadership
• Supply Chain Management

Mes compétences :
Hosting
Strategie
Big Data
Telecom
Cloud Computing
Marketing
SaaS
Managed Services
Grid computing
Vente

Entreprises

  • Colt Technology Services - Directeur Cloud Services Europe

    MALAKOFF CEDEX 2014 - maintenant Leading a Pan-European Sales organisation for IT & Cloud Services business for the €1bn indirect business.
    Member of the Management Committee of Colt France.

  • Colt Technology Services - Agent Channel Director

    MALAKOFF CEDEX 2013 - maintenant Leading a €250 million indirect channel business via exclusives and non-exclusive partners across Europe and US

  • Colt Technology Services - Director Strategy & Business Development

    MALAKOFF CEDEX 2011 - 2012 Responsible for Strategy & Business Development - Indirect business, works in close relationship with Sales & Marketing teams. My role was to develop a deep understanding of internal and external business environment, oversee complex strategy and commercial development programs and provide guidance and recommending strategic vision and direction. Creation and launch of a specific Cloud & Telco service offering for the SME market.

  • Colt Technology Services - Director Managed Services - CCS

    MALAKOFF CEDEX 2011 - 2011 Leading the Managed Services business at group level with multidisciplinary and multicultural with sales, pre-sales and marketing team in 13 countries. As Colt’s Cloud Computing Expert, maintain, interface with journalists and analysts. Participating in forums as speaker.

  • COLT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES - Director Division Managed Services France

    MALAKOFF CEDEX 2006 - 2010 • Membre du Comité de Direction de Colt France.
    • Responsable du P&L de la Division, intégrant les fonctions Sales, Marketing, Consulting, Pre-Sales, Opération, Back Office.
    • Promotion des offres d’hébergement IT (Infrastructure matériel et logiciel, sécurité stockage, virtualisation, sécurité, Cloud, Saas,..) via les canaux de vente directe et indirect (Agents et Partenaires, Intégrateurs, SSII).

  • LAFAYETTE SOFTWARE - Groupe CIBF - Strategy and Development Director - co-founder

    2004 - 2006 (Today SOPRA Group for Bank/Finance activity and CLIENTYS (Crédit Agricole) for Corporate client activity).

    Software vendor for banking solutions since 1992 (60 staff, €7 million turnover). As a partner, I capitalised on my financial and banking expertise and on my software vendor background to create «DSO OnDemand» a Financial CRM (risk management, litigation, debt recovery) commercialised through a SaaS mode.
    In 18 months, we became leader in our market by signing the most significant contracts of the last 10 years in our domain.

Formations

