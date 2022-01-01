Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Franck BACUET
Ajouter
Franck BACUET
Asnières-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Procter & Gamble
Asnières-sur-Seine
maintenant
Procter & gamble
- Consumer & Market knowledge
Asnières-sur-Seine
1992 - maintenant
Formations
Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie UPMC
Paris
1990 - 1991
Marketing
Réseau
Achraf HARCHI
Emilie CYMBERG
François CONVERCEY
François LOUART
François PRÉVOST
Geoffroy DE CASTEJA
Jerome RIFF
Labant JEAN
Stephane DE PALMAS