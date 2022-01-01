Menu

Francois PIRES

Saint-Gilles

Réseaux : TCP/IP, Routage, firewall, VLAN, QOS, IGMP, IPSec, Cisco, VPN, VOIP
HA : Haproxy, Pacemaker/corosync, KeepAlive, DRBD
BDD : Mysql, mongodb, postgresql
Serveur : Windows NT/2000/2003/2008, Linux/Unix (Debian, Centos, RedHat, Freebsd)
Monitoring : Nagios/Shinken/Icinga/Centreon, Cacti, NTop, GLPi, OCS
Scripts : Bash, Perl, PHP, Python
Déploiement : Puppet/Foreman, FAI
Web : Apache, Nginx
Virtualisation : OpenVZ, KVM, Vmware
Autres : Git, GlusterFS, Apache Solr, Varnish, Memcached, MogileFS, Postfix, Bind

Entreprises

  • Dalenys - Administrateur Système et réseaux

    Saint-Gilles 2013 - maintenant

  • Yatedo - IT Infrastructure Manager

    2012 - 2013 Refonte de l'infrastructure dans un environnement héberger
    Industrialisation du déploiement
    Refonte architecture Mysql (Replication Master/Master)
    Refonte architecture MongoDB
    Mise en place d’un système de Monitoring
    Gestion des sauvegardes
    Négotiation avec les différents prestataires (Herbergeur, CDN, ...)

  • Twenga - Architecte Systèmes et Réseaux

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Refonte de l'infrastructure dans un environnement héberger
    Industrialisation du déploiement (fai/puppet/cmdb)
    Refonte sauvegarde/archivage Mysql.
    Mise en place d’une nouvelle supervision (nagios/shinken)
    Référent technique des différentes équipes (Front/qa/backend/...)
    Supervision interne et externe des services avec remontée d'alerte par SMS
    Gestion de la cohérence globale et de l'homogénéité du parc (OS, version)
    Définition et suivi des politiques de sécurité, de backup et de routage
    Astreinte maintient opérationnel

  • Twenga - Administrateur Systeme et Reseau

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Gestion environnement de PROD/QA/DEV
    Refonte des load balancers (passage sous Haproxy/pacemaker)
    Test architecture mogilefs
    Astreinte maintient opérationnel

  • Castelis - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2004 - 2009 Gestion de parcs informatiques de différentes sociétés (Locatel, Gret, 21 Centrale Partners,…)
    Réalisation de procédure et compte rendu quotidien
    Approches commerciales et techniques dans les sociétés clientes (audits, études, propositions de solutions)
    Migration d'un domaine 2000 en 2003 R2
    Migration Exchange Server 2003 vers 2007
    Sauvegarde/Restauration Windows (BackupExec)
    Maintenance de serveur Linux (debian), Windows 2000/2003, jusqu'à 20 serveurs
    Mise en place de solution VPN IPSec (Cisco, 3com X506, Openswan), jusqu'à 15 sites distants
    Supervision du réseau et des serveurs via Nagios, Cacti
    Mise en place de solution de Virtualisation Vmware.

Formations

Réseau