Frederique JEANNE

Lezennes

Entreprises

  • Leroy Merlin - Responsable Service clients

    Lezennes 2012 - maintenant

  • Camaïeu - Responsable de magasin

    Roubaix 2005 - 2010

  • LECLERC - Chef de rayon

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2002 - 2005

  • PROMOD - Responsable adjointe

    Marcq-En-Baroeul 2001 - 2002

  • JULES - Vendeuse

    Roubaix 1999 - 2001

Formations

  • RECTORAT / DAVA

    Rouen 2010 - 2011 BTS

    MANAGEMENT DES UNITES COMMERCIALES - Obtenu par une V.A.E

  • L Ecale

    Mont Saint Aignan 1998 - 1999 Grande distribution

