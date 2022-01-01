Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Frederique JEANNE
Ajouter
Frederique JEANNE
Lezennes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Leroy Merlin
- Responsable Service clients
Lezennes
2012 - maintenant
Camaïeu
- Responsable de magasin
Roubaix
2005 - 2010
LECLERC
- Chef de rayon
Ivry-sur-Seine
2002 - 2005
PROMOD
- Responsable adjointe
Marcq-En-Baroeul
2001 - 2002
JULES
- Vendeuse
Roubaix
1999 - 2001
Formations
RECTORAT / DAVA
Rouen
2010 - 2011
BTS
MANAGEMENT DES UNITES COMMERCIALES - Obtenu par une V.A.E
L Ecale
Mont Saint Aignan
1998 - 1999
Grande distribution
Réseau
Alexis PILLET
Audrey HOUDAYER BERTRAND
Baptiste SANGOUARD
Céline PEREIRA
Christine GODÉE
Guy LEMOINE
Jean NOLLET
Marion BERDAH
Olivier PESSY
Romain MARQUIS