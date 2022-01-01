Menu

Frederique LIAIGRE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 24 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Customer Relationship Management
Business transformation
B2B

Entreprises

  • SFR - Director, Transformation and integration

    2013 - maintenant In charge of driving projects aiming at transforming the organisations, tools and processes of the Group.
    In charge of pre-integration workshops on the B2B segment in the context of SFR take-over by Numericable

  • SFR Business Team - Director, M2M Division

    Saint-Denis 2011 - 2013 In charge of M2M solutions conception and selling.
    Main achievments: growth by +19% of turnover year over year, launch of a new security and safety packaged offer

    Member of the Ecomouv' Executive Committee

  • SFR Business Team - B2B Customer Care Director

    Saint-Denis 2010 - 2012 Management of a team of 500+ employees
    Management of subcontractors
    Management of a budget of 27 M€/year (excludng bad debt)
    Main achievements: increased customer satisfaction, absorption of +15% incoming call at iso-budget, implementation of a fully convergent fixed/mobile customer service, launch of a VIP customer support, development of selfcare and e-billing

  • SFR - Director of Communications

    2009 - 2010 In the context of the take-over of 9Cegetel by SFR and then the launch of a redundancy plan, management of internal, corporate and external communication of the Group.

  • SFR - B2B Customer Care Director

    2006 - 2009

  • SFR - Director, Multinational Customers

    2005 - 2006 creation and management of a sales and support team dedicated to the selling of mobile solutions to multinational customers

  • SFR - Director, Chairman's Office

    2000 - 2006 Follow up of operational and financial results of the group companies, shareholders' and inverstors' relationship, preparation and management of Board Meetings, communication of the Chairman

  • Vodafone - Senior Business Analyst

    Newbury 1998 - 2000 Preparation work for the Vodafone Members of the Boards of the subsidiaries and investments in France (SFR), Italy, Hungary, Belgium, Poland, Netherlands, Portugal. Analysis of operational and financial results of those companies, support to large project, operational support for the launch of the subsidiary in Hungary (acting as Marketing Director between licence award and commercial launch of the company).

  • Orange - Consultant

    Paris 1993 - 1998 Operational support to the launch of Orange subsidiaries in Denmark, Romania and Belgium

Formations

  • INSEAD

    Fontainebleau 2011 - 2012 Senior Executive Leadership Programme - "Vivendi Building the Future"

  • IAE

    Toulouse 1991 - 1992 DESS Marketing

  • Université Orléans ESEU

    Orleans La Source 1989 - 1991 Maîtrise de Sciences et Techniques Commerce en International

Réseau