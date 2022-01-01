Frederique LIAIGRE

Mes compétences :
Customer Relationship Management
Business transformation
B2B
Entreprises
SFR
- Director, Transformation and integration
2013 - maintenantIn charge of driving projects aiming at transforming the organisations, tools and processes of the Group.
In charge of pre-integration workshops on the B2B segment in the context of SFR take-over by Numericable
SFR Business Team
- Director, M2M Division
Saint-Denis2011 - 2013In charge of M2M solutions conception and selling.
Main achievments: growth by +19% of turnover year over year, launch of a new security and safety packaged offer
Member of the Ecomouv' Executive Committee
SFR Business Team
- B2B Customer Care Director
Saint-Denis2010 - 2012Management of a team of 500+ employees
Management of subcontractors
Management of a budget of 27 M€/year (excludng bad debt)
Main achievements: increased customer satisfaction, absorption of +15% incoming call at iso-budget, implementation of a fully convergent fixed/mobile customer service, launch of a VIP customer support, development of selfcare and e-billing
SFR
- Director of Communications
2009 - 2010In the context of the take-over of 9Cegetel by SFR and then the launch of a redundancy plan, management of internal, corporate and external communication of the Group.
SFR
- B2B Customer Care Director
2006 - 2009
SFR
- Director, Multinational Customers
2005 - 2006creation and management of a sales and support team dedicated to the selling of mobile solutions to multinational customers
SFR
- Director, Chairman's Office
2000 - 2006Follow up of operational and financial results of the group companies, shareholders' and inverstors' relationship, preparation and management of Board Meetings, communication of the Chairman
Vodafone
- Senior Business Analyst
Newbury1998 - 2000Preparation work for the Vodafone Members of the Boards of the subsidiaries and investments in France (SFR), Italy, Hungary, Belgium, Poland, Netherlands, Portugal. Analysis of operational and financial results of those companies, support to large project, operational support for the launch of the subsidiary in Hungary (acting as Marketing Director between licence award and commercial launch of the company).
Orange
- Consultant
Paris1993 - 1998Operational support to the launch of Orange subsidiaries in Denmark, Romania and Belgium