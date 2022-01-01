Georges Marinov is Senior Vice President and member of the board of T-Systems France. He has acquired over 25 years of experience in IT management and leadership of business and consulting teams. He is currently leading a team of 25 persons, responsible of the Big deal organization (deals >20 M€), Portfolio Management, Marketing & Communication in direct relation with the Group, presales ITO of T-Systems France.



Prior to joining T-Systems, he has been leading the Garner Consulting division in France and as an IT department manager (elf Aquitaine, then Cegetel), he managed technical support teams in the distributed systems and core business applications domains.

As an IT Project director (elf Aquitaine then Cegetel), he built the internal distributed system’s SLAs, organized the relationship and governance between the IT departments and the internal clients, selected quality and budget measurement systems and directed outsourcing projects in the domain of distributed systems.



Mes compétences :

B2B

Business

Business development

Business strategy

Cloud

Cloud computing

Communications

COMPUTING

Contract negotiations

Governance

IT Governance

ITIL

Leadership

Management

Marketing

Marketing Communications

Negotiations

New business development

Outsourcing

Portfolio Management

Pre-sales

Presales

Sales

Sales Management

Strategy

Team Leadership