Georges Marinov is Senior Vice President and member of the board of T-Systems France. He has acquired over 25 years of experience in IT management and leadership of business and consulting teams. He is currently leading a team of 25 persons, responsible of the Big deal organization (deals >20 M€), Portfolio Management, Marketing & Communication in direct relation with the Group, presales ITO of T-Systems France.
Prior to joining T-Systems, he has been leading the Garner Consulting division in France and as an IT department manager (elf Aquitaine, then Cegetel), he managed technical support teams in the distributed systems and core business applications domains.
As an IT Project director (elf Aquitaine then Cegetel), he built the internal distributed system’s SLAs, organized the relationship and governance between the IT departments and the internal clients, selected quality and budget measurement systems and directed outsourcing projects in the domain of distributed systems.
Mes compétences :
B2B
Business
Business development
Business strategy
Cloud
Cloud computing
Communications
COMPUTING
Contract negotiations
Governance
IT Governance
ITIL
Leadership
Management
Marketing
Marketing Communications
Negotiations
New business development
Outsourcing
Portfolio Management
Pre-sales
Presales
Sales
Sales Management
Strategy
Team Leadership