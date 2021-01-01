Retail
Geraldine BOISSON
Geraldine BOISSON
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alain Afflelou
- Contrôleur de gestion Achats
Paris
2017 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
2001 - 2004
ACHATS MARKETING LOGISTIQUE
semestre d'études à Monterrey (MEXIQUE)
Centre International De Formation À La Vente Et À La Négociation Commerciale
Paris
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Antoine PINSON
Benoît LACARTE
Cedric RENARD
Jonathan LACOTE
Julie GUILLOT-CRISTAU
Matthieu LAFAYE
Nathalie BONNET
Nathalie DEPAUW
Stephane ZALCMAN
Veronique PEYREL