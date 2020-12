Gil GUIGNARD

With strong charisma and excellent leadership skills, the success of the missions entrusted to him over the past few years depended largely on his availability for their teams, his management culture and his ability to lead and drive change. A real spirit of service developed with our customers also allowed him to build strong commercial relationships, based on trust and quality of service to meet the requirements and reputation of our company.

He is a realistic, practical man who pays close attention to facts, while being careful to show a spirit of anticipation and initiative. His rational side means that he is very careful when he calculates the risks that he takes for their teams and the company, with a sense of fairness constantly in mind. He is very respectful of the policies of the company, on which he relies with a view to acting with efficiency. In order to achieve concrete results, He has an excellent sense of profitability.



Mes compétences :

Gestion centre de profits

Gestion rh

Sécurité

Nettoyage

Direction Régions

Direction d'agence ou pays

Directeur d'agence

Directeur régional

Responsable d'agence

Facilities management

Directeur Business Unit