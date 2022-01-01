Gilles MILLESCAMPS

From September 2015:
Sales Manager West Africa
Accra Ghana
Jan 2010 - August 2015 :
Goodyear Dunlop Tires France – Paris - Key Account Manager
• New distribution channel (E.Leclerc autocenter, Norauto, Feu Vert, Midas)
• Car dealer channel (Ford, GM, Jaguar Land Rover)
• Develop and execute sales plan
• Annual rebates and contract negotiation
• Meet and exceed the Ebit target
• Forecast
• Tenders management
2005 to jan 2010 :
Goodyear Dunlop Tires France Lille - Regional Business Manager
• Manage a team of 7 salesmen (North – East of France)
• Develop and execute local sales plan
• Manage and develop the main regional customers
• Identify new opportunities
• Local budget management
2002 to 2005 :
Goodyear Dunlop Tires France, Paris & Lille - Salesman
• Manage and develop a customer portfolio
• Create strong customer relationship
• Gather market and customers information
• Meet and exceed the volume target
1998 to 2002
Goodyear Dunlop Tires France Paris – Customer Technical Support
• Analyze and solve customers’ technical issues
• Support industrial and consumer sales force
• Collect and interpret competitors technical information
• Prototypes monitoring
1996 to 1998
Pneumatiques Kleber (Michelin) – Rouen - Salesman
• Manage and develop a customer portfolio
• Create strong customer relationship
• Gather market and customers information
• Meet and exceed the volume target
Mes compétences :
Vente
Management
Développement commercial
Pas de formation renseignée