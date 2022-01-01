Gilles MILLESCAMPS

From September 2015:

Sales Manager West Africa

Accra Ghana





Jan 2010 - August 2015 :

Goodyear Dunlop Tires France – Paris - Key Account Manager

• New distribution channel (E.Leclerc autocenter, Norauto, Feu Vert, Midas)

• Car dealer channel (Ford, GM, Jaguar Land Rover)

• Develop and execute sales plan

• Annual rebates and contract negotiation

• Meet and exceed the Ebit target

• Forecast

• Tenders management



 2005 to jan 2010 :

Goodyear Dunlop Tires France Lille - Regional Business Manager

• Manage a team of 7 salesmen (North – East of France)

• Develop and execute local sales plan

• Manage and develop the main regional customers

• Identify new opportunities

• Local budget management





 2002 to 2005 :

Goodyear Dunlop Tires France, Paris & Lille - Salesman

• Manage and develop a customer portfolio

• Create strong customer relationship

• Gather market and customers information

• Meet and exceed the volume target





 1998 to 2002

Goodyear Dunlop Tires France Paris – Customer Technical Support

• Analyze and solve customers’ technical issues

• Support industrial and consumer sales force

• Collect and interpret competitors technical information

• Prototypes monitoring





 1996 to 1998

Pneumatiques Kleber (Michelin) – Rouen - Salesman

• Manage and develop a customer portfolio

• Create strong customer relationship

• Gather market and customers information

• Meet and exceed the volume target





Mes compétences :

Vente

Management

Développement commercial