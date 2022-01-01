Menu

Gilles MILLESCAMPS

ACCRA

En résumé

From September 2015:
Sales Manager West Africa
Accra Ghana


Jan 2010 - August 2015 :
Goodyear Dunlop Tires France – Paris - Key Account Manager
• New distribution channel (E.Leclerc autocenter, Norauto, Feu Vert, Midas)
• Car dealer channel (Ford, GM, Jaguar Land Rover)
• Develop and execute sales plan
• Annual rebates and contract negotiation
• Meet and exceed the Ebit target
• Forecast
• Tenders management

 2005 to jan 2010 :
Goodyear Dunlop Tires France Lille - Regional Business Manager
• Manage a team of 7 salesmen (North – East of France)
• Develop and execute local sales plan
• Manage and develop the main regional customers
• Identify new opportunities
• Local budget management


 2002 to 2005 :
Goodyear Dunlop Tires France, Paris & Lille - Salesman
• Manage and develop a customer portfolio
• Create strong customer relationship
• Gather market and customers information
• Meet and exceed the volume target


 1998 to 2002
Goodyear Dunlop Tires France Paris – Customer Technical Support
• Analyze and solve customers’ technical issues
• Support industrial and consumer sales force
• Collect and interpret competitors technical information
• Prototypes monitoring


 1996 to 1998
Pneumatiques Kleber (Michelin) – Rouen - Salesman
• Manage and develop a customer portfolio
• Create strong customer relationship
• Gather market and customers information
• Meet and exceed the volume target


Mes compétences :
Vente
Management
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • Goodyear FZE - Cluster Leader West Africa

    2015 - maintenant

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber - Sales Manager West Africa

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - 2014

  • Goodyear Dunlop Tires France - Key account Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2010 - 2014 En charge des principales centrales d'achat, j'ai pour mission la gestion des comptes nouvelles distribution (centres auto, fast fit) au travers de :

    - La négociation des conditions commerciales

    - La réalisation des objectifs de volume par la création et la mise en place d'animations (sell in) ainsi que des opérations de trade marketing (sell out)

    - Garantir la rentabilité des comptes par un pilotage pointu des marges

    - Veiller au respect de l'utilisation de nos marques et du pricing.

    - L'adhésion de la force de vente de l'entreprise dans le suivi terrain de mes comptes clients.

  • GOODYEAR DUNLOP TIRES FRANCE - CHEF DES VENTES

    Rueil-Malmaison 2005 - 2010 Animation d'une équipe de 6/7 commerciaux et l'accompagner pour la faire gagner en compétence.
    veiller à la bonne gestion du portefeuille clients.
    S'assurer de la mise en place de la politique commerciale de l'entreprise.
    Garantir les échanges avec les pricipaux acteurs régionaux.

  • Goodyear Dunlop tires France - Attaché commercial

    Rueil-Malmaison 2001 - 2005 Gestion, Animation et développement d'un portefeuille de clients composé de Négociants spécialistes, Réseaux constructeurs et centres auto.

