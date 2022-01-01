Menu

Gilles NANAME

TOULOUSE

PTC provides discrete manufacturers with software and services to meet the globalization, time-to-market and operational efficiency objectives of product development. Using the company's PLM and CAD solutions, organizations in the Industrial, High-Tech, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Retail & Consumer and Medical industries are able to support key business objectives and create innovative products that meet customer needs and comply with industry regulations.

If you have expertise in the PLM domain (Product Lifecycle Management) focussed on Windchill / PDMLink products and you are looking for new opportunities at PTC in France or over the world then don't hesitate to contact me.

Current offers:

Sales
1 Strategic Account Manager (H/F) basé à Vélizy
1 Account Manager (H/F) basé à Vélizy

Consulting
1 Senior Consultant Technical Publishing Solutions (H/F) basé à Vélizy ou Toulouse

Pre-sales
1 Channel Technical Manager (H/F)
1 Ingénieur Avant-vente Arbortext (H/F) basé à Limonest ou Vélizy

Mes compétences :
Services
Business Development
PLM

Entreprises

  • Parametric Technology

    maintenant

  • PTC - Client Partner - (Aerospace & Defense) - Directeur Global Services

    États-Unis 1999 - maintenant

  • Syseca - Directeur de projet - Gestion des données Techniques

    1996 - 1999

  • Syseca - Chef de projets

    1987 - 1995

  • Groupement Industriel des Armements Terrestres (GIAT) - Ingénieur de développement

    1984 - 1987

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 1984 - 1987 Informatique Appliquée à la Gestion des Entreprises

