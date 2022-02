I'm an engineer in Industrial Mechanics, specialized in modeling of Information Systems and Knowledge Management. I have also experiences in Ruby and PHP development since I had a strong experience as Open Source developer for Capgemini/Linagora in Paris. I then moved to Munich and worked as Rails and Symfony developer for Groops and Gutefrage.net.



Back in France, after leading amazing projects at Vinci Construction and Wopata, Im now proud of being part of the Enerfip team : https://enerfip.fr