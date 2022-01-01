Guillaume FONGOND

-
SC JOHNSON WAX ESPAÑOLA
- Customer Marketing Manager HOME CARE, Spain
2010 - maintenant
- Management of 2 people
- Responsible for Hypermarkets & Discounters - all categories
- Implemented the new structure and roles of Customer Marketing (driven by channels vs categories)
- Defined and ensured execution of specific plans for Hypermarkets to ensure SOM turnaround in Air Care (major opportunity)
-
SC JOHNSON WAX ESPAÑOLA
- Senior Brand Manager - HOME CARE, Spain
2009 - 2010
- Started as Brand Manager Air Care, then Air Care + Home Cleaning (responsible up to 80% of the business)
- Integration of 2 separated teams in one, management up to 4 people, recruited 1 new talent
- Implemented a plan in a strategic segment with a relevant turnaround in sales and SOM
- Launched “Brise Sense&Spray” (Jun 09): entrance in #2 and growing segment with current no presence. Reached 12% SOS in a year and “Brise Un-Toque Collection” (Jan 10)
- Kept momentum on Pronto and Toilet Care with “Pato Discos” extension line
-
SC JOHNSON WAX ESPAÑOLA
- Brand Manager - Home Cleaning, Spain
2007 - 2008
- Management of 2 people
- Successful launch of “Pato Discos Activos” (1st launch worldwide): fastest launch ever in Spain (including vs competition)
- Defence plan in Furniture Care. Reverted decreasing trend and closed 2009 at +2pts SOM vs LY
- Defence plan in Floor Care vs Procter & Gamble threat (strong BTL support after years without support)
- “Pato Estropajo Mágico” launch in Spain with best execution ever
- Defence plan in Toilet Care with new TV copy in 20’ and promo on Base Business; recovered in 6 months 2pts SOM lost
-
SC JOHNSON WAX ESPAÑOLA
- Assistant Brand Manager, Oust, Spain
2007 - 2007
- Responsible for managing Oust in Spain.
- Defined and successfully implemented plans to develop Oust SOM in Spain while delivering financial objectives above target
- Implemented a breakthrough strategy on Oust which led Oust to the highest SOM ever
- Participated in getting the 1st Oust reference listed in Mercadona
-
SC JOHNSON France
- Assistant Brand Manager, Canard, France
2006 - 2006
- Only 6 months in this role before moving to Spain
- Developed “Canard Tampon Magique” launch plan for France (1st country to launch worldwide with the UK)
- Developed a strategic plan to revitalize the liquid Rimblock segment in France (plan implemented after I left the company)
-
FERRERO ESPAÑA
- Intern - Sales Assistant, Spain
2004 - 2004
- Intern in Barcelona
- Provided administrative support to the sales team (both office and field)
-
SC JOHNSON France
- Sales Representative, France
2004 - 2006
- In charge of 85 clients, both Hypers and Supers.
- Presentation of new products, assured consequent orders for our promotional activities, kept and developed the visibility of our products on shelves, assured the presence and the visibility of our tier ones and new products.
- Increased significantly the turnover of my point of sales: growing faster than the whole customer
- Had an excellent park of clients in terms of merchandising material implementation and quality of shelves
-
SC JOHNSON France
- Intern - Assistant Brand Manager, Fabric Care, France
2003 - 2003
- Responsible for the K2r brand (replacement of the Brand Manager, maternity leave)
-
L'Oréal DPGP
- Intern - Assistant Category Manager, France
PARIS
2002 - 2002
- Developed a strategic approach to implement the creation of a “Health & Beauty Care category for Men” in HM and SM, mixing products from different categories – breakthrough approach
- Coordinated the company recommendations to present to customers, based on the input from all internal businesses.