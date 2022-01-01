Retail
Guillaume FREY
Guillaume FREY
TOURS
Entreprises
Guilman/dexis
- Technico commercial itinérant
2014 - maintenant
Laboratoires Chemineau
- Technicien de maintenance
2010 - 2014
Faiveley tours
- Mécanicien monteur
2009 - 2010
SKF
- Apprentis/technicien de maintenance
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2007 - 2009
Sanofis Aventis
- Apprentis/technicien de maintenance
Paris
2005 - 2007
Formations
CFAI Centre
La Chapelle Saint Mesmin
2007 - 2009
bts mi
AOCDTF Tours
Tours
2005 - 2007
baccalaureat pro msma
Lycée Jean Guehenno
St Amand Montrond
2003 - 2005
bep msma
Réseau
Aurélie RIOTTE (LOYAU)
Denise GIRARD
Fabrice VINCI
Joffrey BOURGEOIS
Mickael BELTOISE
Nicolas RENAULT
Romain ARCHENAULT
Sophie BIMBENET
Virginie DE MATOS
Xavier BARTHOLOMÉ