Guillaume GERARD

LYON

En résumé

NextDocs is the global leader in providing Microsoft SharePoint-based compliance solutions to life sciences organizations. It enables businesses in regulated industries to achieve compliance with FDA and other agencies while automating processes, improving efficiency and dramatically reducing costs.

I am in charge of the NextDocs Services organization in Europe. In this capacity, I am responsible for managing all aspects of NextDocs Professional Services business, including revenue, team utilization and customer satisfaction.

I previously held various positions in Sales and Services organizations in Europe and North America.

Mes compétences :
SHAREPOINT
GED
SALES
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT
LYON
LIFE SCIENCES
DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT

Entreprises

  • NextDocs Corporation - Sr Director, EU Services

    2013 - 2013 In charge of all aspects of NextDocs Professional Services business in Europe

  • NextDocs Corporation - Enterprise Program Director

    2012 - 2013 - Sales: In charge of Sales for key / strategic accounts in Europe.

    - Services: In charge of the professional services team to support key / strategic customers in Europe.

  • NextDocs Corporation - Services Delivery Manager

    2009 - 2011 - Sales: In charge of account management and business development for France and Southern EU

    - Services: In charge of a team of Project Managers and Consultants to implement the NextDocs document and quality management system in Europe. Set-up the initial consulting team in EU, and administrative entity in France.

  • NextDocs Corporation, Philadelphia, USA - Senior Project Manager

    2007 - 2009 In charge of global implementations of the NextDocs Electronic Document Management System. I have been leading strategic quality, clinical and regulatory transformation programs for enterprise customers in the US and EU. (I was based in the US at that time.)

  • IDESYS, SOLUCOM GROUP, Nantes, France - Systems Integration Project Manager

    2005 - 2007 Major infrastructure consulting company

    • La Poste (the French Post Office): Managed the flagship national project of LANs security improvement.
    • Ouest France (leading French newspaper): Managed the integration of an Identity and Access Management solution in the company information systems (Calendra from BMC).

  • ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES, Paris, France - Systems Analyst/Programmer

    2004 - 2004 Major French consulting company. Mainly worked for Société Générale (leading French bank / 80000 employees worldwide) where I set up the company Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

  • RADIOMETER MEDICAL, Copenhagen, Denmark - Analyst/Programmer

    2003 - 2003 Medical device company - Manufacturer of blood cell analyzers.

  • P&B ENGINEERING, Manchester, UK - Analyst/Programmer

    2002 - 2002

Formations

