Guillaume GERARD

NextDocs is the global leader in providing Microsoft SharePoint-based compliance solutions to life sciences organizations. It enables businesses in regulated industries to achieve compliance with FDA and other agencies while automating processes, improving efficiency and dramatically reducing costs.



I am in charge of the NextDocs Services organization in Europe. In this capacity, I am responsible for managing all aspects of NextDocs Professional Services business, including revenue, team utilization and customer satisfaction.



I previously held various positions in Sales and Services organizations in Europe and North America.



Mes compétences :

SHAREPOINT

GED

SALES

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

LYON

LIFE SCIENCES

DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT