Guillaume GERVESIE

2006 - 2014Bid preparation for turnkey projects: electrical high voltage AC substations, HVDC converter stations, electrical grid for wind farm: (5M€ to 100M€) in Asia, Africa, Middle-East and Europe.
- Tender documents analysis and offer strategy settlement.
- Coordination of tendering team (electromechanical, civil works, transportation, erection&testing, planning, sourcing) for technical solution building and cost calculation.
- Main subcontractors management and offers negotiation.
- Market price analysis.
- Price building in coordination with support services (legal, taxes, insurance, finance).
- Risks assessment and offer validation with management.
- Offer compiling and finalization, bid submission, negotiations and transfer of signed contracts to operation department.
Siemens VDO
- Engineering internship
Saint-Denis2005 - 2005Support for the ISO 9001 certification of the Car Restraint System Division: process and procedure definition, presentation and support for the implementation. Technical support for Office Automation (VBA).
Advanced Side Impact Protection: side crash modelling and simulation, support for the algorithm development.
AUTOLIV
- Project engineer
Cergy2005 - 2006Customer specifications analysis and crash detection algorithm selection. Technical specifications preparation for the software engineering team.
Airbag modules testing procedure preparation.
Customer interface for airbag sensors and module installation