Guillaume GERVESIE

PARIS

  • ALSTOM WIND - Offshore Wind Tender Manager

    2014 - maintenant Préparation des offres techniques et costing du projet

  • ALSTOM GRID / AREVA T&D - Senior Export Sales Project Manager (Bid manager)

    2006 - 2014 Bid preparation for turnkey projects: electrical high voltage AC substations, HVDC converter stations, electrical grid for wind farm: (5M€ to 100M€) in Asia, Africa, Middle-East and Europe.
    - Tender documents analysis and offer strategy settlement.
    - Coordination of tendering team (electromechanical, civil works, transportation, erection&testing, planning, sourcing) for technical solution building and cost calculation.
    - Main subcontractors management and offers negotiation.
    - Market price analysis.
    - Price building in coordination with support services (legal, taxes, insurance, finance).
    - Risks assessment and offer validation with management.
    - Offer compiling and finalization, bid submission, negotiations and transfer of signed contracts to operation department.

  • Siemens VDO - Engineering internship

    Saint-Denis 2005 - 2005 Support for the ISO 9001 certification of the Car Restraint System Division: process and procedure definition, presentation and support for the implementation. Technical support for Office Automation (VBA).

    Advanced Side Impact Protection: side crash modelling and simulation, support for the algorithm development.

  • AUTOLIV - Project engineer

    Cergy 2005 - 2006 Customer specifications analysis and crash detection algorithm selection. Technical specifications preparation for the software engineering team.
    Airbag modules testing procedure preparation.
    Customer interface for airbag sensors and module installation

