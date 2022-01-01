Guillaume HAFFREINGUE

I have joined Bear,Stearns' Special Situations Group immediately after my studies.

Since July 2005, I am working as a Loan & Paralegal Specialist. My main activity consists in the protection of Confidential Information exchanging during Distressed Deals.

Therefore, I am working in connection with the sales people, the legal departments and the traders of my company (Special Situations, High Yield, Emerging markets, CDOS, Fixed Income...)



Since July 2006, I am covering the French and Spanish distressed markets as a salesman. Setting up privilieged relationships with the bankers, the insurance and leasing companies, gathering information, analysing it in order to trade at the best price.



It's a thrilling and demanding activity which requires a good knowledge of the distressed market and a lot of negotiation. Switching between French, English and Spanish is also an amazing exercise.



As we are covering the European market, I am corresponding with banks and hedge funds in Germany, France, Belgium and Italy.



This first job is a fantastic opportunity to learn more every single day in a lot of different areas. In deed, distressed concerns Emerging matkets, project financing, credit derivatives... I am working closely with the different teams of the banks. Each situation gives me the opportunity to acquire a strong knowledge of the different products. This is strengthened by the FSA exams (Regulations, Securities, Derivatives) which I have passed. Those examinations are really demanding and cover the whole corporate finance market.



We are currently looking to set up relations with new partners all over Europe. So, please feel free to contact me at any time.





Guillaume Hafreingue

E1 8RL Londres

+44. (0)7900.69.17.93

Skype : 0044 (0)20 7871 1850 - willystreet

ghaffreingue@bear.com



Mes compétences :

Automotive

Debt restructuring

Finance

Restructuring

Rugby