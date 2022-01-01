Guillaume Simon

-
Fine Mohop
- Directeur d'exploitation
Direction générale | Phnom Penh
2020 - 2021
• Gérer et développer les relations avec Classic Fine Foods et Métro, Les Vergers du Mékong au Vietnam pour assurer la meilleure réputation dans le développement du marché au Cambodge.
• Créer et diriger une équipe dans le développement de stratégies de catégorie pour les domaines de dépenses et les multiples parties prenantes.
• Formation de l'équipe aux produits gourmands
• Responsabilités dans la préparation de la mise en œuvre pour HACCP & ISO 22000.
• Développer les portails Web marchés en ligne B2B pour les clients et la livraison de sites Web B2C en ligne : www.finemohop.shop www.lessaveursdumekong.net et www.piphopmohop.com
-
Maison Kayser Cambodia
- Directeur des opérations
Direction générale | Phnom PEnh
2018 - 2019
• Gérer et développer des relations avec des partenaires, du franchisé et des fournisseurs pour assurer la meilleure réputation au sein de l'industrie, et recevoir le service requis pour s'assurer que l'équipe opérationnelle (production /restaurants / 6 magasins).
• Mettre en place le système ERP avec des objectifs complets de performance et d'analyse des achats, de la production, des points de vente et des finances.
• Maintenir des politiques de promotions la culture et la vision de l'entreprise.
• Superviser les opérations quotidiennes de l'entreprise et le travail des cadres (informatique, marketing, ventes, finances, opérations.)
• Évaluer les performances en analysant et en interprétant les données et les mesures et atteindre les objectifs, les KPI, les calendriers, les politiques et les procédures établis.
-
Acta Bio
- Consultant en gestion de système de qualité
Direction générale | Phnom Penh
2017 - 2018
• Assurer la mise en œuvre complète du système de gestion de la qualité HACCP, ISO 22000.
• Responsabilités dans la préparation de la mise en œuvre de l'HACCP. Certification dans l'industrie hôtelière, l’industrie agroalimentaire.
• Organisation d’ateliers et de formations sur la sécurité sanitaire des aliments avec les ministères et les ONG concernés.
• Cuisines Centrales, eau minérale, restaurant à service rapide, restaurants et hôtels
-
Meas Development Holding
- Chargé de projets restauration
Direction générale | Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Cambodge
2014 - 2017
• Diriger et coordonner les activités de tous les départements de production à Phnom Penh et Siem Reap.
• Responsabilités dans la mise en œuvre de la certification HACCP dans les Unités Centrales de Production.
• Restructurer les départements de production, contrôle qualité, hygiène, maintenance et contrôle des coûts.
• Assurer la liaison et coordonner la construction et l’approvisionnement des équipements avec les différentes unités de production du groupe.
• Formuler des stratégies commerciales et exécuter la planification et les programmes de la marque pour maximiser la croissance de l'entreprise et la valeur de la marque dans les secteurs de la vente au détail, de l'alimentation, de la vente B2B.
-
Vattanac F&B Franchisé Twg Tea
- Chargé de projets Salon de Thé
Direction générale | Phnom Penh
2013 - 2014
• Responsabilités dans le développement et la mise en œuvre du premier salon de thé et de la boutique de la franchise de luxe TWG Tea dans le centre commercial Vattanac Capital Mall, la cuisine centrale et l'entrepôt.
• Structurer 5 Départements selon le Franchiseur TWG Tea avec le Recrutement et la Formation de chaque Chef de Département.
• Superviser les opérations et fournir un leadership et une vision dans toutes les fonctions au sein de l'organisation : salon et boutique, cuisine centrale, entrepôt, ventes corporatives, marketing/RP et communications, finances et ressources humaines.
-
Lebiz hotel
- Operations Manager
2010 - 2011
During the past 7 months, we developed the standards and procedures for this new leading boutique in Phnom Penh Cambodia.
Lebiz Hotel is a bold new approach to accommodation. Redefining business travel with a full range of specialty services tailored to your business needs and cutting-edge technology to maximize your comfort and productivity, Lebiz Hotel offers an innovative ‘workhaven’ in the heart of Phnom Penh.
Urban chic, business savvy, with modern design.
Luxury accommodation, competitive edge. The next time business brings you to Phnom Penh, let Lebiz ensure that you venture forth well-rested and well-equipped to accomplish your professional goals.
-
Epicure Consulting
- Consultant
2009 - maintenant
Development & Solutions or Hotel and Restaurant in Cambodia
We are capable of covering variety of ranges, local standards to the highest international standards in Cambodia.
We will be also able to perform training in Hygiene and Security for your F&B department, in Service, helps you to organize your LSOP.
http://www.wix.com/epicureconsulting/Epicure-Consulting
-
Angkor Village Hotel, Resort & Spa
- F&B Director
2006 - 2009
In Charge of 4 Restaurants and 2 Bars
•Responsibilities in the F&B at the Resort 80 rooms with 40 employees. In the restaurant Indochinese food and a new Eurasian style restaurant
•Responsibilities in the F&B at the Hotel 50 rooms with 35 employees In the restaurant Khmer food
•Responsibilities in the F&B at the Apsara theater Traditional Dances and Dinner show with 20 employees
•Responsibilities for the operations and the promotions of the outlets .
•Controlling, purchasing and staffing procedures for food, beverage, and supplies, including the Bars,
•Creates an environment where safety comes first and all employees strictly respect Angkor Village Standards.
•Develop Outside Catering and Events on Tonle Sap Lake or by the temples
•Created a new Restaurant inside the Resort, Engineering, creating menus and training the Khmer staff to this new Eurasian cuisine
•Creates a Khmer Cooking Class.
•Develop the cost control in all the units with a deep Accounting analysis
-
Club Med
- Food & Beverage Manager
Paris
2002 - 2006
Responsibilities in those villages of 800 cover, three times a day.
•I was responsible for in inventory control, purchasing and budgeting while ensuring Club Med standards of quality and service are upheld.
•Controlling, purchasing and staffing procedures for food, beverage, and supplies, including the Bars,
•Managing staff for hygiene and security (Haccp method) and entertaining customers.
•I developed also skills in the organisation of events.
•Responsibilities in these villages of 600 and 1000 cover, three times a day.
•I’m assisting the F&B Manager and I am responsible for assisting in inventory control, purchasing and budgeting while ensuring Club Med standards of quality and service are upheld.
•Controlling food and labor costs by estimating needs and utilizing proper purchasing and staffing procedures, assisting in the purchasing and controlling of inventory for food, beverage, and supplies, including the Bars, and assume the manager's duties in his absence
-
Le Clos du Roy
- Assiatant Restaurant Manager
2000 - 2001
•Responsibilities in this 2 AA Rosettes Gourmet Dinning Restaurant, 60 covers.
•I was assisting the Restaurant Manager in all the food and beverage control stocktaking and take charge and assume the manager's duties in his absence.
•I ensure that the restaurant staff is trained and aware of the standards, aims and policies. I was dealing also with the suppliers and the customers.
-
Cannizaro House Thistle Hotel Restaurant
- Head-Waiter
1999 - 2000
• Responsibilities in this 5 star hotel, 46 rooms and 2 AA Rosettes Gourmet Dinning Restaurant, 45 covers included supervising and training the restaurant and room service staff.
• Also trained for the “Task trainer” program.
-
La Mangeoire Restaurant
- Assistant Manager
1999 - 1999
•Responsibilities in these traditional restaurant 50 covers included supervising and training the restaurant staff and sometimes wine waiter.
-
Le Yaca Hotel four star
- Barman
1998 - 1998
•Responsibilities in this four star hotel 45 rooms.
•I Reorganized and promoted the bar by the realization of the new Bar menu by some new cocktail’s creation.
•Included the restaurant staff training at the Bar.