Mes 28 ans d'expériences dans l'industrie hôtelière, la restauration, lagro-alimentaire et depuis deux ans maintenant dans la distribution de produits gastronomiques, - dont 22 ans à des postes de direction - moffrent une belle opportunité dêtre votre candidat.



Mes qualités de professionnel accompli de la gestion hôtelière, de la restauration commerciale et collective internationales ainsi quune forte expertise dans la gestion des équipes, le développement de projets, la maîtrise de lensemble des normes dhygiène et sécurité alimentaire ISO 22000 sont des éléments qui retiendront votre attention.



Par ailleurs. Jai acquis une excellente appréciation sur lanalyse, la création et la réalisation d'infrastructures de lindustrie et lartisanat agro-alimentaires.

Les réussites dans loptimisation des productivités opérationnelles et leurs rentabilités dans des environnements complexes me permettent denvisager le poste que vous proposez avec optimisme.



Ces 15 dernières années vécues en Asie du Sud-Est mont aussi enrichi dune connaissance multiculturelle dans la gestion de ladaptation et la négociation.



Mes pratiques de la communication, de la gestion, de l'administration et de la formation, mont permis dêtre très rigoureux de l'expérience collaborateurs à l'expérience clients.



J'apprécie tout particulièrement associer les intérêts transversaux de léquipe dirigeante, des collaborateurs et ceux des clients avec toujours en priorité : la qualité.



La maîtrise de langlais que jutilise quotidiennement me permet de madapter quelles que soient les exigences des situations ou des contextes.



Au plaisir de vous rencontrer prochainement et déchanger ensemble sur lintérêt que représente ma candidature.



Veuillez agréer Madame, Monsieur mes respectueuses salutations.



Guillaume Simon