Guylain DUBAELE
TEMPLEUVE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Négociation
Bâtiment
Référencement
Gestion de stocks
Achats
Immobilier
Entreprises
EPICA SARL
- Gérant Associé
2019 - maintenant
Groupe VILOGIA
- Acheteur Construction en Centrale d’Achats
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2011 - maintenant
Groupe VILOGIA
- Responsable Achats Produits et marchés d’entretien courant
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2002 - 2008
Groupe CMH
- Responsable Achats Produits
1992 - 2001
SLE Habitat
- Responsables Achats fournitures et gestion de stocks
1985 - 1991
SLE Habitat
- Chargé de planification travaux
1981 - 1984
SLE Habitat
- Agent d’entretien d’espaces verts
1979 - 1981
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Reims
2007 - 2009
Master Responsable Fonction Achats
Institut De Genech
Genech
1976 - 1979
Paysagiste
Lycée Saint Adrien
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1974 - 1976
